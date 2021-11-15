Tinashe Says She Felt She Needed to 'Make Compromises' to Work in the Music Industry

Tinashe realized early on in her career that she needed to trust her instincts — and never lose sight of who she was as a musician.

PEOPLE premieres an exclusive clip from Face to Face with Becky G where Tinashe sits down with Becky G to discuss her journey to success. She explains that shortly after she signed with a label for the first time, she "didn't feel supported in my art" — which led her to "do it on my own."

"The next seven years after I signed that record deal, I went through a roller coaster of success and then periods of stagnation," the "2 On" singer, 28, says in the clip. "Periods where I wanted to release a project and maybe my label wasn't on the same page and we had big creative differences."

Becky G and Tinashe Becky G and Tinashe | Credit: getty (2)

She continued, "I didn't feel supported in my art and that's when I really felt that I started to lose that confidence myself as a creative, because I felt that I had to make compromises to work in this business model."

Those compromises eventually became too much, and the singer realized she was losing "sense" of who she was.

"When you're working with a company and there's so many people that you have to please, you start to make these little tiny compromises here and there," the "Throw a Fit" singer tells Becky, 24. "And before you know it, it's too much and you've lost this sense of really who you are and what you want to do. I felt that in order to get that back, I needed to just do it on my own."

becky g facebook watch Face to Face with Becky G | Credit: facebook watch

In the episode, which premieres on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET — the two stars also discuss how they believe female artists, and especially those of color need to work twice as hard to achieve successful careers. They then go on to discuss their personal journeys, battles, and successes which led them to where they are today.

Earlier this month, Becky hosted Demi Lovato for her first-ever episode of the series — and told PEOPLE ahead of its release what they mean to her.

"Having Demi on the show was so special for me. To be able to tell them face to face how significant they are to my life, not just like in my career, but personally, it was just such a special moment," Becky told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm just so thankful that they were so down for the cause with such a busy schedule too. I mean, they're literally killing it."

Later adding, "I've learned from Demi that it's okay to not have all the answers. We both had to grow up very quickly."

Meanwhile, Tinashe recently wrapped up her 333 tour — and following her last show, she expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post.