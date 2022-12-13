Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Died of Complications of Colon Cancer

The cause of death of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner has been revealed.

The musician, 62, died on Thursday of complications of metastatic colon cancer, according to the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner.

Ronnie's case file also said he suffered from atherosclerosis heart disease, which is a thickening or hardening of the arteries. His place of death was listed as "sidewalk."

Colorectal is the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Metastatic means that the patient's cancer has spread from its site of origin to another part of the body.

Tina Turner, 83, paid tribute to her son shortly after his death with an emotional post on social media.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son," she wrote alongside a solemn black-and-white portrait of herself.

Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, also shared a series of tribute posts to her late husband, and said in one post that he "got sick in three weeks."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of a separate post. "This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

Afida, who married Ronnie in 2007, was referring to the death of his older brother Craig, who died by suicide in 2018. Ronnie's father Ike Turner died in 2007, while his aunt, Tina's sister Alline Bullock, died in 2010.

TMZ, which was first to report the news of Ronnie's death, said the person who called 911 said he was having trouble breathing, then eventually stopped breathing. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, Ronnie was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to Turner's address in Encino, California at 9:40 a.m. for a death investigation involving a male.

The spokesperson could not confirm the man's identity.

Ronnie was born to Tina and Ike Turner in 1960. He joined older brother Craig, whom Ike adopted upon marrying the "Proud Mary" singer in 1962.

Ronnie was an accomplished musician like his parents, and played in a band called Manufactured Funk. He also had a small part in his mother's 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It.