Tina Turner Reportedly Sells Music Rights to BMG for $50 Million: My Work 'Is In Reliable Hands'

Tina Turner is letting go of the rights of her music for a reportedly hefty cost.

On Wednesday, the legendary songstress announced that she sold her music rights, along with the rights to her image, name and likeness to publishing company BMG. The transaction was worth $50 million, according to BBC.

"Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," Turner, 81, said in a press release from BMG. "I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."

With the new move, she lets go of the rights to her hits, including "The Best," "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It."

"Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences," BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in a release. "We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently."

"She is truly and simply, the best," he added.

Turner joins a long list of artists whose work rights are owned by the music company, including Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Mick Fleetwood, David Bowie, Scorpions and Kurt Cobain.

Among the singer's accolades is a collection of eight Grammy Awards. In 2007, she won album of the year for River: The Joni Letters, while "What's Love Got to Do with It" took home record of the year and best pop vocal performance, female in 1984.

Tina Turner's life was recently the subject of an HBO documentary, Tina. In it, the singer opened up about her relationship with former record producer Erwin Bach. (The two got married in 2013.)

"We met at Cologne [Bonn] Airport — actually it was Düsseldorf Airport [in Germany], and her manager Roger [Davies] asked me to pick up Tina," Bach said in the film.

"He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it. It was like insane," added Tina in the film. "[I thought], 'Where did he come from?' He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking."