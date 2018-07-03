Tina Turner's Oldest Son Craig Dies by Suicide at Age 59

Tina Turner‘s oldest son, Craig Turner, has died by suicide, PEOPLE confirms. He was 59.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner tells PEOPLE Craig was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. after being found dead in his Studio City, California, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday.

His autopsy is pending. A rep for Tina did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Craig is the son of Tina — who was 18 at the time — and saxophonist Raymond Hill, who performed with Ike Turner’s band Kings of Rhythm. He worked as a real estate agent in California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was adopted by Ike after he and Tina married in 1962.

Tina has been open about the abuse she suffered at Ike’s hands telling The Times in March that their marriage was plagued by violence.

“There was violence because he had this fear that I was going to leave him,” Turner said, despite the fact that it was Ike who had the extramarital affairs. “The other women, because I didn’t love him that way… the other women weren’t so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill-treatment.”

It wasn’t until 1976, 14 years after they married, that Turner had the courage to finally leave him.

It would take decades for the singer to forgive her former husband, who died in 2007.

Tina Turner at Paris Fashion Week on July 3 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

“As an old person, I have forgiven him, but it would not work with him,” she told The Times. “He asked for one more tour with me, and I said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Ike wasn’t someone you could forgive and allow him back in.”

“It’s all gone, all forgotten. I don’t know what the dreams are about. The dreams are still there — not the violence, the anger,” she continued. “I wonder if I’m still holding something in.”

In May 2005, Tina spoke to Oprah about the impact her abuse had on her children, saying Craig “was a very emotional kid.”

“He’d always look down in sadness,” she said of her son’s response to her abuse. “One day when Ike was fighting me, Craig knocked on the door and said, ‘Mother, are you all right?’ I thought, ‘Oh, please, don’t beat me at home.’ I didn’t want my children to hear.”

The singer recently launched a musical based on her life, Tina, in London — which details every turbulent moment of her 50-year singing career.

On Wednesday, she was photographed attending the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, France, as part of the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week.

TMZ first reported the story.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.