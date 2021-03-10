"I started really seeing that I had to make a change. Divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, I'll just take my name," Turner says in the trailer

Watch the First Official Trailer for Tina Turner's HBO Documentary: 'I Had an Abusive Life'

There's no one like Tina Turner.

On Wednesday, HBO released the first official trailer for Tina, the upcoming documentary on the iconic singer's life and lengthy career.

"Look what I have done in this lifetime with this body of a girl from a cotton field that proved myself above what was not taught to me," the 81-year-old says in the trailer.

The trailer hints at the ups and downs of Turner's life, from her rocky childhood to her divorce and "comeback."

"I had an abusive life," she says in the clip, referring to her marriage to Ike Turner. "There's no other way to tell the story. Buddhism was a way out."

"I started really seeing that I had to make a change. Divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, I'll just take my name," she adds in it.

The trailer includes clips of her performances and interviews from the film remember how she "packed" several iconic venues.

"When I saw her dance, she was all I could look at," said one interviewee.

"Her story reached so many people who felt like they had to keep their secrets locked away down," added another.

"It's like the worst moments of your life have been an inspiration," said a third.

Late last month, HBO released the first teaser for the film with clips focused on Turner's tumultuous childhood.

"My mother used to sit in the window of the kitchen when she was making dinner on Sundays. I used to just watch her. She was just so pretty," Turner said in the teaser. "One day, she wasn't in that window. She was never in it again."

"I wanted her to come for me. I waited and she never did. And it's alright — you know why?" she added. "I'm a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes. And I'm here for you."

The documentary, directed by Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox offers a "revealing and intimate look at the life and career" of Turner, according to the official synopsis.

The documentary features interviews with Tina in her hometown of Zurich, Switzerland and shows new footage, audio tapes, personal photos of the queen of rock 'n' roll.

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, among other people close to the star are set to appear in interviews for the film.