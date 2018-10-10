Tina Turner Reveals Why Her Wig Made Her 'a Little Nervous' About Sex (And Her Longest Dry Spell)

In her riveting new memoir, rock goddess Tina Turner reveals that she’s never wanted for a wild sex life — partly because she was “a little nervous” about how potential partners would feel about her wig.

“I was never one of those women who had to have sex no matter what,” the 78-year-old singer-songwriter writes in My Love Story, which is exclusively excerpted in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “There have been times when I’ve gone up to a year without it, to be honest.”

She continues, “Don’t laugh, but I’ve always been a little nervous about starting a relationship with a new man because I didn’t know how my wig would be received!”

In My Love Story, the star details the traumatic abuse she experienced during her relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner before finding love with husband Erwin Bach. But the book does have lighter moments, such as Turner’s description of her relationship with her hair.

While Turner writes that she loves her wig, that didn’t stop her from feeling insecure about romantic encounters.

“As much as I loved the convenience and easy beauty,” she writes. “I always ran the risk of meeting a man who might have a problem becoming romantically involved with Tina, with her bountiful hair and glamorous trimmings, but waking up with unadorned Anna Mae.”

(Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock.)

She adds, “What if he were disappointed by the real me?”

In a heartwarming twist, Turner no longer had to worry about her wig’s reception when she met record executive Bach in 1985.

“My heart suddenly started to beat BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, drowning out all other sounds,” Turner writes of meeting Bach, according to The Mail. She dated Bach for almost 30 years before marrying him in 2013. “So this is what they call love at first sight.”