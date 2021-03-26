Tina Turner Felt Love at First Sight with Husband Erwin Bach: I Knew a 'Soul Has Met'
"[Erwin] had the prettiest face ... it was like insane. [I thought], 'Where did he come from?'" Turner says with a smile as she recalls locking eyes with her husband
For Tina Turner, it was love at first sight when she met her now-husband Erwin Bach.
In fact — in HBO's upcoming documentary titled Tina — the icon, 81, says the moment she locked eyes with Bach, 65, was an instant soul connection. The couple ultimately tied the knot on July 4, 2013.
PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the forthcoming Tina, which premieres Saturday on HBO and HBO Max and chronicles the star's life.
"We met at Cologne [Bonn] Airport — actually it was Düsseldorf Airport [in Germany], and her manager Roger [Davies] asked me to pick up Tina," Bach, a former music executive, says in the clip.
Turner smiles as she recalls, "He was [16 years] younger [than me]. He was 30 years old at the time and had the prettiest face. I mean, you cannot [describe] it. It was like insane. [I thought], 'Where did he come from?' He was really so good-looking. My heart [was beating fast] and it means that a soul has met, and my hands were shaking."
RELATED: Watch the First Official Trailer for Tina Turner's HBO Documentary: 'I Had an Abusive Life'
"So [my manager] Roger said to me, 'Tina, you ride with Erwin,' and I wanted to go, 'Yay!'" she says with a laugh.
"We enjoyed the ride," Bach says. "I enjoyed driving the artist, actually a superstar. You're normally a little nervous, but I wasn't nervous either. I was just doing the job."
HBO released the official trailer for the documentary earlier this month. In the preview, Turner opens up about her verbally and physically abusive marriage with her ex-husband Ike Turner, with whom she was married from Nov. 26, 1962 to March 29, 1978.
"I had an abusive life," she says. "There's no other way to tell the story."
But practicing religion was instrumental in her recovery, "Buddhism was a way out."
"I started really seeing that I had to make a change," the star reflects. "[In the] divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, 'I'll just take my name [that I rose to fame with].'"
RELATED: Watch the First Teaser for Tina Turner's HBO Documentary: I 'Pulled Myself Above the Destruction'
Over the course of her decades-long career, Turner has been nominated for 25 Grammy Awards, winning eight of the coveted prizes. Most recently, she won the Grammy Award for album of the year for her smash hit River: The Joni Letters in 2008.
She earned her first Grammy win in 1972 — her collaborative song "Proud Mary" with her now ex-husband brought her the gold for best R&B vocal performance by a group.
Tina, the documentary, premieres Saturday on HBO and HBO Max.
