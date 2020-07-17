The Grammy-winner's original song is included in Rolling Stone's "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time"

Tina Turner Is Back (at 80!) on Kygo's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' Remix

Tina Turner is proving that one is never too old to release new music.

On Friday, the 80-year-old icon released a remix of her hit song "What's Love Got to Do with It" with Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo.

The amped-up single comes alongside a brand new music video starring Younger's Charles Michael Davis and Hollywood's Laura Harrier.

The 4-minute long video features a couple experiencing a falling out when Davis doesn't "know how to celebrate" a woman like Harrier.

The head-bopping collab marks a major move for Turner as she had already retired from the music industry over a decade ago.

The original "What's Love Got to Do with It," released in 1984, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and made it onto Rolling Stone's list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

"I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to," Kygo, born Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, said in a press release. "'What's Love Got to Do with It' is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career."

The DJ shared that he loves "working around timeless vocals" despite the challenges to "preserve elements of the original track and adding [his] own touch."

"I'm extremely happy with how it turned out!" he added.

Last year, Kygo released a similar remix to another iconic track, "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston. The electronic dance single features Houston covering English singer Steve Winwood’s 1986 track.

Though Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48, Kygo was able to create his own version of the song and add in Houston's original vocals which she recorded in 1990.

For Turner, age is nothing but a number.

Image zoom Tina Turner Walter McBride/WireImage

The Grammy-winner celebrated her milestone birthday last November when she shared that she's "happy to be an 80-year-old woman."

She looked happy and healthy in a video message shared with her fans in honor of her special day.

"Yes, I'm 80," Turner began. "How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this."

"How is this?" she continued, laughing. "Well, I look great, I feel good, I've gone through some very serious sicknesses that I'm overcoming. So it's like having a second chance at life. I'm happy to be an 80-year-old woman."