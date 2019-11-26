Tina Turner Is ‘Happy to Be an 80-Year-Old Woman’ as She Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Tina Turner is celebrating her 80th birthday in style!

The legendary singer and actress looked happy and healthy in a video message shared with her fans in honor of her milestone birthday on Tuesday.

“Yes, I’m 80,” Turner began. “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this.”

“How is this?” she continued, laughing. “Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

In her recent memoir My Love Story, Turner revealed that she suffered a stroke in 2013, and was diagnosed with intestinal cancer just three years later. Eventually, her condition got worse and she faced total kidney failure. Her husband and longtime love Erwin Bach donated a kidney for an operation in April 2017.

Turner’s Twitter account also shared a video montage of celebrities sending their well wishes to the singer — including Ringo Starr, Pete Townshend and the Broadway cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

“Tina is incredible,” Starr, 79, said. “Happy birthday, Tina Turner! Peace and love.”

Missy Elliott also wished Turner a happy birthday, writing, “We Celebrate your 80th today! It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artist like #TinaTurner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artist like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS.”

Earlier this month, the music icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer stopped by the opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway, surprising the audience with an emotional post-show speech. She was joined on stage by other members of the musical’s creative team and its hard-working cast.

“This musical is my life but it’s like poison that turned to medicine,” Turner said. “I can never be as happy as I am now.”

Turner has long supported Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, showing up to cheer the show on both back in April 2018 (when it opened in London’s West End) and this past March (for the premiere of the show’s German production in Hamburg).

“I know that my medical adventure is far from over,” Turner wrote in her 2018 memoir. “But I’m still here — we’re still here, closer than we ever imagined. I can look back and understand why my karma was the way it was. Good came out of bad. Joy came out of pain. And I have never been so completely happy as I am today.”