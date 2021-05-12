Tina Turner, JAY-Z & Carole King Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and LL Cool J are among some of the other honorees

Talk about a stacked list of musicians making history!

Described as "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization," other artists set to be inducted into the performer category when the ceremony takes place later this year include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and Todd Rundgren.

Clarence Avant is also set to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, while the Musical Excellence Award will go to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will recieve the Early Influence Award.

Gina Shock, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey, and Kathy Valentine of The Go-Gos Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Earlier this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 list of nominees, which included the aforementioned artists alongside an array of others.

Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

In order for musicians to be eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they must have released their first studio recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

King, 79, and Turner, 81, will now become the second and third female artists inducted twice, while Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer. Seven out of the 16 artists nominated this year were first-timers, including Kuti, Warwick, 80, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, 51, and King (as a performer).

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a prior press release. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Music lovers cast their votes for their favorite stars beginning in February and lasting through April 30 on the organization's website. Meanwhile, Ohio music fans were able to vote in-person at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct 30 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310.