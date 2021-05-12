Tina Turner, JAY-Z & Carole King Among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees
Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and LL Cool J are among some of the other honorees
Talk about a stacked list of musicians making history!
On Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2021 Inductees, with the likes of timeless acts including Tina Turner, Carole King and JAY-Z, making up the coveted lineup.
Described as "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization," other artists set to be inducted into the performer category when the ceremony takes place later this year include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's and Todd Rundgren.
Clarence Avant is also set to receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, while the Musical Excellence Award will go to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhodes.
Meanwhile, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will recieve the Early Influence Award.
Earlier this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 list of nominees, which included the aforementioned artists alongside an array of others.
Those who were nominated but not selected as Inductees this year include Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Kate Bush, Devo, Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and the late Nigerian star Fela Kuti.
In order for musicians to be eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they must have released their first studio recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
King, 79, and Turner, 81, will now become the second and third female artists inducted twice, while Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer. Seven out of the 16 artists nominated this year were first-timers, including Kuti, Warwick, 80, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, 51, and King (as a performer).
"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a prior press release. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."
Music lovers cast their votes for their favorite stars beginning in February and lasting through April 30 on the organization's website. Meanwhile, Ohio music fans were able to vote in-person at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.
Last year's ceremony was rescheduled as a virtual event to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In 2020, fan-favorite hitmakers including Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers were inducted. The late Eddie Van Halen was also remembered in a tribute.
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct 30 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310.
The induction ceremony will also be broadcast on HBO and streamed on HBO Max at a later date.