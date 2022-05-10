Tina Knowles Posts Throwback Photo of 'Young and Free' Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland for Mother's Day

Tina Knowles-Lawson is celebrating her daughters and a longtime close friend this Mother's Day.

The 68-year-old mother of superstars took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback photo of daughters Beyoncé and Solange posing with Kelly Rowland on a 2004 red carpet in honor of Mother's Day.

"Throwback !!! Solange, Kelly and Beyonce my three girls," wrote Knowles-Lawson in the post's caption. "So young and free in this photo! Many years later yal [sic] are all incredible mothers who make me proud to be your mothers ❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Mother's Day to you all !!!"

Taken at the premiere event for 2004's Johnson Family Vacation, a road trip comedy film featuring the film debut of Solange, 35, and also starring Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa Williams, and Bow Wow, the photo sees the "Cranes in the Sky" singer sporting a simple white dress alongside Beyoncé, 40, in a patterned floral blouse and jeans, and Rowland, 41, in a bright yellow shoulder-baring zip-up top, jeans, and a rectangular belt.

While Knowles-Lawson isn't officially Rowland's mother, she often refers to the "Motivation" performer as one of her own, as she moved in with the family at 11 years old and soon formed the group Girls Tyme, which later blossomed into Destiny's Child. "I gave birth to two of you, but I have four incredible daughters," wrote Knowles — also referring to her niece, Angie — in an open letter published via Time for Mother's Day 2021.

"Kelly, I know without a doubt that you were a true gift from God," continued the letter. "You were the sweetest, most kind person I had ever met and you still are. You are also a true survivor. You never give up. Your discipline and drive always inspires me."

Without naming their children specifically, Knowles-Lawson's celebratory Instagram post honors each of the three women's respective journeys as mothers. Since marrying Jay-Z in 2003, Beyoncé has given birth to three children: Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 4. Solange and former husband Daniel Smith have one child: Daniel Julez Jr., 17. Rowland shares two children with husband Tim Weatherspoon, whom she married in 2014: Titan Jewell, 7, and Noah Jon, 15 months.

On Sunday, Knowles-Lawson shared a photo of her late mother, Agnes Derouen Beyincé, to Instagram alongside a lengthy heartfelt tribute.

"On this Mother's Day I am especially missing you ! It is very interesting that even after 42 years I can still close my eyes and remember your hug and that soft voice with the strong Louisiana Accent," she wrote. "Calling me Tenie and saying okay "Iron Ass Pete"😂 giving me a cup of chicory coffee (mostly milk ) us picking pecans and figs in the backyard early in the morning and you getting up at the crack of dawn to light the heaters so our old house would be warm when we got up ."

"I can still taste Your Gumbo , pralines and homemade Boudain . I OWE EVERYTHING IN ME THAT IS GOOD TO YOU MAMA !!" continued the caption. "These tears are tears of sadness because you are not physically with me today but They are also tears of joy because I am living off of your prayers and you taught me that my children will live off of my prayers when I am gone and their children will pass it on !! What an awesome gift!❤️ ❤️🙏🏽"

"The biggest gift from you was that You taught me to be a prayer warrior and I love you Mama Always ❤️," concluded Knowles-Lawson. "Agnes Dereoun Beyince 1909-1980."