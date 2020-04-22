Tina Knowles-Lawson Mourns Death of Friend amid Coronavirus: 'She Was Beautiful, Kind and a Nurse'

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Tina Knowles/Instagram

Tina Knowles-Lawson is mourning the loss of one of her dearest friends, who was a healthcare worker amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Knowles-Lawson, 66, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram confirming the Monday death of her beloved pal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I got the saddest news about my old roommate and one of my best friends Sheila Campbell Christian,” she began. “She passed away yesterday! She was so beautiful, so kind and a nurse.”

Since losing her loved one, Knowles-Lawson is urging fans to take the health crisis seriously as many continue to be affected by the condition.

“She was my maid of honor at my wedding and Beyoncé was her flower girl at her wedding,” Knowles-Lawson recalled in the caption of a photo showing her vocalist daughter as a child during the ceremony. “Losing our healthcare workers who are fighting for our families and us is the saddest thing.”

RELATED: U.S. Has Over 40K Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Most Worldwide: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

“These are real people with real families. Sheila has a beautiful daughter Courtney who lost her precious mom,” she explained. “These healthcare workers are dying of this disease. Please take it seriously and stay home if you can. ❤️🙏🏾 RIP Sheila ❤️🙏🏾😇.”

Just one day prior, Knowles-Lawson shared a heartwarming video of Kelly Rowland’s son Titan praying for of those on the frontlines fighting against the coronavirus.

“This is my amazing beautiful grandson Titan, saying his nightly prayers, so mad I had to edit it down to one minute,” she captioned her post. “But earlier he mentions the nurses, the doctors, police, firefighters and everyone who is out there working for us.”

Earlier this month, producer Ryan Nach of Knock It Out Music teamed up with singers John Thomas and Kevin McCove to create “Saving Us,” a song that thankfully pays homage to those putting their own health at risk as they work to keep the general public safe each day.

RELATED: Here Are the States and Cities Under a ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Slow the Coronavirus Spread



As of Wednesday, there are now at least 805,772 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 40,316 people have died from coronavirus-related illness in the United States. Worldwide, there are now 2,585,468 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 178,845 deaths.

According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control, about 90 percent of people who have died from the illness had pre-existing conditions that could exacerbate COVID-19 symptoms. The study also showed that the hospitalized patients were more likely to be adults over 65.

The diagnosed patients were also 54 percent male and the study finds that black people suffering from the condition were hospitalized at a rate disproportional to the population — BET will host a coronavirus relief benefit titled Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Stars including Diddy, Colin Kaepernick, Thomas Rhett and many more are also doing their part to raise money amid the pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.