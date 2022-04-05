Tina Knowles-Lawson Celebrates Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 14th Wedding Anniversary: 'My Inspirations'

Tina Knowles-Lawson is one proud mother!

The businesswoman, 68, shared a sweet celebratory message in honor of her daughter Beyoncé's 14th wedding anniversary with husband JAY-Z, and described the power couple as one of her "inspirations."

"Happy Anniversary to one of my inspirations for a couple! They work hard, laugh hard , and love Harder ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽 14 years," she captioned the post.

Knowles-Lawson, who married Richard Lawson in 2015, also shared a minute-long video set to Beyoncé's song "Die With You," the same clip that the "Drunk in Love" singer herself shared to mark her ninth wedding anniversary in 2017.

The video featured intimate moments between the couple, as well as family footage that showed them spending time with their daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4.

Beyoncé, 40, and JAY-Z, 52, were married on April 4, 2008 in a top-secret wedding that had guests like Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin abiding by a no recording devices rule.

"It was a very emotional wedding — lots of crying — and really very spiritual," a source told PEOPLE at the time of the soirée, held at the rapper's 13,500-sq.-ft. Manhattan penthouse and decorated with 70,000 Dendrobium orchids flown in from Thailand. The couple obtained a marriage license at a village hall in Scarsdale, New York.

Beyonce, Tina Knowles and Jay-Z Beyoncé, Tina Knowles-Lawson and JAY-Z | Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Though they've kept much of the ceremony under wraps in the years since, they've offered fans a few glimpses of their big day, and in 2017, Lawson shared a never-before-seen wedding portrait of the couple to mark their anniversary.

Beyoncé recently opened the 2022 Oscars with an elaborate, tennis-themed performance of "Be Alive," which was nominated for Best Original Song.

Back in September, she told Harper's BAZAAR that she was working on new music, and had been in the studio for a year and a half.