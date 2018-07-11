Tina Knowles Lawson Shows Off Her Dance Moves to Daughter Beyoncé's New Song in Cute Clips

Beyoncé clearly got it from her mama.

Tina Knowles Lawson proved that her daughter isn’t the only one in the family with epic dance moves, sharing a new Instagram video of herself dancing to Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s new single “Apes—” while on a boat.

In fact, the killer grooves extend to Knowles Lawson’s granddaughter as well. She was actually competing against 6-year-old Blue Ivy— who she admitted totally had the better routine.

“This is my dance off with Blue !! She beat me of course !” Knowles Lawson explained in the caption. “We had to make up an original dance move. My awkward shoulder move was my made up dance 🔥.”

She added, “I know it’s wrong but my competition is only 6. She killed it though!!!”

The family day of fun also included a cheesy joke that Knowles Lawson credited to Beyoncé.

“Hello! I’m in the south of France, and it’s corny joke time!” the famous mom said into the camera. “Knock, knock.”

“Who’s there?” two voices off-camera, seemingly Beyoncé and Blue, responded.

Knowles Lawson continued, “Obama.”

“Obama who?” asked what sounded like Beyoncé.

Singing, her mother finished the joke, “All by myself.”

Knowles Lawson chuckled then added, “This is by Beyoncé. She gave me this joke,” as her daughter seemed to protest.

A source recently revealed to PEOPLE that the married music moguls had planned to travel alongside their three kids — 1-year-old twin siblings Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue — for their joint On the Run Tour II, which kicked off June 6 in Cardiff, U.K.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” the insider told PEOPLE of Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” explained the source.

That adventure has definitely had its fair share of memorable moments already. Earlier this month — after the couple sparked rumors that they had renewed their wedding vows by sharing a video of themselves during the tour alongside their kids — the Lemonade singer’s mom added fuel to the fire.

Sharing an image from the sweet video on social media, the children’s grandmother captioned the shot (in which Sir, Rumi, Blue and their parents are all dressed in white), “My babies❤❤❤.”

In addition to their family time in between shows, Beyoncé and JAY-Z — who recently released a surprise joint album called Everything Is Love — have also squeezed in some kids-free date nights. The duo returned to the U.K. last month for a night out on the town — where they were photographed leaving The Arts Club in Mayfair together.