Ronald Isley Says Tina Knowles Cried Upon Hearing Beyoncé and the Isley Brothers' New Duet

Beyoncé's latest collaboration has arrived!

Less than a month after her new album Renaissance dropped, Queen B has teamed up with the legendary Ronald Isley and the Isley Brothers for a new version of their 1975 The Heat Is On album track "Make Me Say It Again Girl," which premiered Tuesday on iHeartRadio ahead of a wide release on Friday.

In an interview with Billboard, the Isley Brothers spoke about how the duet came together and revealed Tina Knowles-Lawson played a major role in making it happen. "She has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this type of music," Kandy, Ronald's wife and manager, told the outlet.

Ronald, 81, said Beyoncé, 40, was in the midst of creating Renaissance when he approached her for the collaboration. "She worked on this just about the whole last year in between recording her own album, doing her vocals for this while she was in the Hamptons," he said before emphasizing the significance of the new track's release date. "Nobody in the world would let the first single of our album come out at the same time [as their new album]. That's how important this work is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Upon hearing the duet, Ronald said Knowles-Lawson, 68, became emotional. "Beyoncé's mother texted us to say how much they were crying over the record when Beyoncé played it for them. Me, Kandy and her sister were together when we first heard it and they were crying," said the "Shout" musician with a laugh. "Then Ernie [Isley] and his wife came over and there was crying again. We hadn't done any crying over a record in years."

"All we can say is that God's hands was on this whole project," Kandy, 44, said elsewhere in the interview, noting that the two vocalists recorded separately — but listeners likely won't be able to tell. "Between Beyoncé's undeniable talent and [producer/engineer] Tony Maserati's superb job at blending her and Ronald's voices — he made it sound like she was right there with Ronald in the same room."

Ronald and the Isley Brothers are the latest iconic musicians to work with Beyoncé. Last week, she teamed up with Madonna for "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)," a new version of Renaissance's lead single that features elements of the Queen of Pop's "Vogue."

After the remix dropped, Madonna, 63, shared photos of a flower arrangement featuring white roses and other white flowers she received from Beyoncé on her Instagram Story. She also showed a message of thanks Beyoncé sent alongside the gift. The note revealed that Madonna had actually come up with the remix's title.

"Thank you, Queen," the note read. "I am so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B."

Madonna wrote on the photo, "❤️ ❤️ thank you !! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix!"