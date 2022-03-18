Timmy Thomas is behind the 1973 anti-war song "Why Can't We Live Together," which Drake sampled for "Hotline Bling" in 2015

Timmy Thomas, R&B Singer Behind 'Why Can't We Live Together,' Dead of Cancer at 77

Timmy Thomas, the iconic musician behind the antiwar anthem, "Why Can't We Live Together," has died.

Thomas, 77, died of cancer in Miami on March 11, his wife Lillie told the New York Times. Following the news of his death, his family shared a statement on his Facebook account thanking friends for the support.

"With appreciation and gratitude, the family extends a thank you for the prayers, support, precious words and other expressions of love and kindness during this time," the post read.

A viewing is being held in Miami for Thomas on Friday, while his funeral service will be Saturday, according to a flyer shared to his Facebook account. The service can be viewed live on the Royal Funeral Service's Facebook page.

Thomas is best known for his 1973 antiwar single "Why Can't We Live Together," which is the basis for Drake's 2015 track "Hotline Bling."

The rapper sped up the tempo, and at the time, Thomas was honored his song was introduced to a new generation of listeners.

"He had an opportunity to use Snoop Dogg beats, Dre beats, all these new beats," he told Miami New Times in 2018. "He went all the way back — and used my original."

Thomas was born in 1944 and was one of 12 siblings. He studied music at Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., and got his bachelor's degree in 1966, during which he picked up sessions with Stax Records and Goldwax, where he cut his first solo singles.

Around the time "Why Can't We Live Together" was released, Thomas was living in Miami and was working as a teacher. He got the idea for the song after listening to a radio broadcast from Walter Cronkite, as he announced thousands of deaths on both sides of the Vietnam war, according to The Guardian.

"No more wars, no more wars, no more war/Umm, just a little peace in this world/No more wars, no more war," he sang. "All we want is some peace in this world/Everybody wants to live together/Why can't we live together?"

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's R&B chart and No. 3 on its Hot 100 chart in early 1973.

Following the single, he released an album with the same name, and eventually went on to release four more, with his most recent in 2019.