They’re hitched!

Timeflies singer Cal Shapiro and his fiancée, Hope Driskill, tied the knot on Saturday, Sept. 8, the pair confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.

Shapiro and Driskill — a Survivor: Caramoan alum and Miss Missouri 2011 — wed in front of 190 friends and family in Beaver Creek, Colorado, where the groom’s childhood best friend, Gabe Sirkman, officiated an intimate ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, Shapiro, 29, told PEOPLE: “I can’t wait to say, ‘That’s my wife!’”

Hope Driskill and Cal Shapiro Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Hope Driskill and Cal Shapiro Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

The newlyweds exchanged handwritten vows on the picturesque, mountaintop Beaver Creek Wedding Deck before moving to the nearby rustic Spruce Saddle Lodge for the reception with their guests and wedding party, which included Shapiro’s brother Jake and Driskill’s brother Aaron.

When guests arrived ahead of the wedding, they were able to enjoy a chairlift ride up the mountain, with “15 minutes of calm soaking in the moment with gorgeous scenery,” the couple told PEOPLE.

“We both grew up going to Colorado with our families. It was also the first joint-family vacation that we did, our families together under one cozy cabin over the winter holiday several years ago,” they added of the venue. “We have had some of our favorite memories there, out on the mountain hiking, skiing and snowboarding during the day, stopping at Spruce Saddle Lodge for mid-mountain fries and chowder, followed by das boots at our favorite aprés-ski spot. Also, the view!”

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

The pair played on the rustic lodge aesthetic when it came to décor, adding “romantic style” while “emphasizing the outdoors and the natural greenery around us and adding a lot of florals and a combination of up-lit branches and candles to create an intimate ambiance.” They achieved this look with centerpieces including eucalyptus, local greenery, white garden roses, white hydrangeas and pops of Sahara rose.

While the wedding party rocked navy and shades of blue, the bride, 29, stunned in a dreamy Berta wedding gown, which was “simple and classic, while still embodying fashion-forward elements,” Driskill said. “I knew I wanted a more fitted dress, mostly plain white, but loved the added lace for a romantic feel with a long plain tulle veil adding an ethereal aesthetic.”

The couple served a range of finger foods (truffle fries, chicken skewers, pizza) as appetizers before dinner options (achiote chicken or beef tenderloin) were served. In lieu of a traditional wedding cake, a dessert table with candy jars, cake pops, cupcakes and macaroons was available for noshing. And at the party, the couple enjoyed their first dance to Van Morrison and Bob Dylan’s “Crazy Love” duet.

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Cal Shapiro Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Marries Kayla Rae Reid

Shapiro and Driskill’s big day comes after the singer proposed last summer.

Of their engagement, the pair — who attribute their solid foundation to “communication and respect” — told PEOPLE: “We’ve always lived by a ‘do what feels right’ mentality, and each milestone moment only brought us closer together. Between Timeflies’ tours, a move across the country, getting Woodstock (our beloved pup) and Hope finishing law school … things kept getting better and better. It felt right.”

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Cal Shapiro and Hope Driskill Jesse Starr/Two Elk Studios

Next, to celebrate, the newlyweds will jet off for a Mediterranean honeymoon.

“Our first stop will be Croatia, where we will tour and sail along the Dalmatian coast,” they said. “After that we head to Mykonos and Santorini for 8 days of leisure: massages on massages on massages! We’ve been talking about going to Greece since we first started dating, so when it came time to plan our honeymoon we knew exactly where we were headed.”