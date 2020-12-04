"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," the "Plastic Hearts" singer commented on a couple's TikTok video

TikTokers Say They'll Get Married If Miley Cyrus Comments on Their Video — And She Does!

Miley Cyrus' marriage didn't work out — put that doesn't mean the Plastic Hearts rocker isn't supporting her fans' nuptials!

Cyrus, 28, commented on a fan's TikTok video on Thursday, helping the couple in the clip make a life-changing decision.

The video shows a couple dancing around a living room and then sharing an embrace and kiss. Text over the video reads, "if miley cyrus comments we will get married," and Cyrus' song "Plastic Hearts" off her new album of the same name plays in the background.

Sure enough, the "Midnight Sky" singer commented on the post.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," she wrote, adding an engagement ring, skull and crossbones, and black heart emoji. "congrats."

The user shared another video in response to Cyrus' comment, showing one of the people from the original video and someone off screen saying, "contemplating."

"@mileycyrus HE LOVES YOU SO MUCH," the caption read.

Just this week, Cyrus opened up about her marriage to and subsequent divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, the "Prisoner" singer told the host that while she still loves Hemsworth, 30, "very much," she and her former The Last Song costar had "too much conflict."

"I don't get off on drama or fighting," she explained, adding, "I don't know if we ever really thought we were actually going to get married."

Cyrus and Hemsworth got married shortly after their home in Malibu was destroyed in a wildfire, which the artist said impacted their decision to tie the knot.

"Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she told Stern, 66.

After her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, who she broke up with in August after 10 months of dating.

In her conversation with Stern, Cyrus said that she's been dating while in quarantine — though still adhering to social distancing rules.

"This time has been really interesting and challenging for any sort of dating or meeting people," she said. "I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it's the safest sex. I'm not getting COVID. I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's f—ed up."