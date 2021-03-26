"I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!" Amelia Goldie told Buzzfeed

TikToker Alleges Madonna Photoshopped Her Head onto Her Own Body: 'I Wish I Was Credited'

A woman named Amelia Goldie is alleging that Madonna photoshopped her face onto her body in a photo she posted six years ago, while promoting her album Rebel Heart.

In a video posted to her TikTok account earlier this month, Goldie shared a side-by-side image from a magazine that showed the pop star, 62, in an identical outfit and pose to Goldie's, including a Joy Division T-shirt, houndstooth-pattern skirt and black platform heels.

"I look Kewl … ❤️ #rebelheart," Madonna captioned her May 1, 2015, Instagram post featuring the allegedly photoshopped image of herself.

While a rep for Madonna has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment, Goldie told Buzzfeed in an interview published Thursday that she thought the post "was a joke" at first.

"Then [I] realized it wasn't, because it was [posted on] her official account," added the 28-year-old, whose TikTok video has gone viral, racking up more than 2 million views.

Goldie said she "tried to reach out via Instagram to [Madonna's] team twice, to no response," but she's "flattered" by the photo all the same.

"I [would] definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" she said of how she'd respond if the "Like a Virgin" singer ever reached out.

"I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!" Goldie added.

In fact, the TikToker is a big fan of Madonna's work, with "Hung Up" being her favorite tune. As she told Buzzfeed, "That song was on my teenage playlist for quite some years."

Another person who recently recalled an "awkward" Madonna moment? Rita Ora, although her experience was a little different than Goldie's.

During an episode of The Tonight Show earlier this month, the "Bang" artist revealed that her first encounter with the Queen of Pop was a little "awkward" after host Jimmy Fallon asked if she'd ever felt starstruck when meeting one of her favorite celebrities.

Ora, 30, explained that her moment with Madonna came early in her career while she was doing a clothing-line campaign for the "Vogue" singer. "She really just made me find my light, and by doing that we had to kneel on the floor," Ora recalled. "And I thought it was 'Like a Prayer,' in real life that was happening to me."