TikTok's Josh Richards Signs Recording Contract to 'Trailblaze a New Music Style'

Josh Richards is among one of TikTok's top stars with nearly 21 million followers

Josh Richards is kicking off his music career in a major way.

The TikTok star, 18, has signed a recording contract with Talent X/Warner Records. The two companies announced a partnership on Thursday, with Richards as their first artist.

"After speaking with [co-Chairman and CEO of Warner Records] Aaron Bay-Schuck, I knew Warner was going to be my new musical family. They understand the digital age and are fully embracing it which was a breath of fresh air," Richards tells PEOPLE.

Richards, whose viral hit "Still Softish" has racked up over 23 million views on YouTube, says he's excited to explore "uncharted waters" in the music industry.

"I am excited to trailblaze a new music style that is a blend of Lil Dicky and some uncharted waters," he says. "Thank you, Aaron, for believing in me. I am ready to go."

Earlier this year, the social media star announced plans to step away from the Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House in order to focus on his music career.

"I would first like to express how important you guys are to me, you've all given me so much to be blessed for & a life that I've always dreamed of. With that, I have decided to focus on furthering my projects & ventures in the entrepreneurial, music, social media, and artistic industry," Richards tweeted at the time. "Love you all, and will always love my sway family. I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you."