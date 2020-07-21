"My nickname's been Taylor Swift since before I can even remember," joked the TikTok user, who's a nurse in Nashville

TikTok User Goes Viral for Uncanny Resemblance to Taylor Swift: 'I Appreciate All the Love'

TikTok won't calm down about this Tennessee nurse's resemblance to Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, a TikTok user named Ashley, aka @traumarn13, posted a video in which she hilariously poked fun at her uncanny resemblance to the 30-year-old "Blank Space" superstar.

"TRUE STORY!" she jokingly captioned the TikTok video, which showed her rotating outfits that proved she was a doppelgänger for Swift. Ashley said being a dead-ringer for Swift is even more challenging in the star's hometown of Nashville, where she's stopped by fans while running simple errands.

Her features and blonde hairdo are even more akin to Swift when she dons sunglasses. "I wear scrubs all day & just want to look nice...," she wrote over a clip of her leaving the house for a Target run, but instead being mistaken for Swift. By the video's end, Ashley opted for an unassuming hoodie and wrote, "No more looking cute in public."

After the TikTok went viral, Ashley made another video addressing the attention, adding that she's been compared to the Grammy winner for years.

"I appreciate all the love," she said. "... The video was made as a joke. A lot of people took it a little too seriously."

"True story," she continued, "I did move to Nashville, my nickname's been Taylor Swift since before I can even remember. The video was an idea from my old, old middle school and high school friends, so I thought it'd be funny to do it."

