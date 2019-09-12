‘80s Teen Star Tiffany on Supposed Debbie Gibson Rivalry: ‘We Really Didn’t Know Each Other’

Although singers Tiffany and Debbie Gibson both found success at a young age in the music industry, there was never any bad blood between the pair.

“My relationship with Debbie Gibson, Deb to me, is great,” the ‘80s teen star, who is best known for hit “I Think We’re Alone Now,” recently told Fox News, adding that although “so many people thought we had a rivalry,” that kind of contentious relationship “never existed” between them.

“We really didn’t know each other to be honest with you, as girlfriends,” she explained. “We were so busy working our own careers. She’s East Coast, I was West Coast.”

While the pair “always kept in contact,” they didn’t really become “buddies” until 2011, when they both starred in the sci-fi film Mega Python vs. Gatoroid and spent time together on set every day.

Most recently, the two singers teamed up for last year’s MixTape Tour alongside New Kids on the Block, as well as hip hop acts Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature.

“It was really nice,” Tiffany said. “We would go on each other’s buses and just talk, have a cup of tea like girlfriends. Talk, not just about music but our personal lives and fashion. It’s really nice to have her as one of my dearest friends.”

Earlier this summer, in separate interviews with the Chicago Tribune, the two women also addressed the subject of their alleged rivalry.

“I think people invented a little bit of a scandal or a little bit of a rivalry, but there’s never been,” Tiffany said. “We get on, and we’re really good friends.”

“Tiffany and I would run into each other on Top of the Pops, or at a radio promotional concert, and we always had a great camaraderie,” added Gibson, 48. “But we didn’t have time to be best friends, because we were both off doing our own things and there were no cell phones.”

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty

Gibson went on to share that she “always felt an extreme kinship” with Tiffany.

“I always felt it was a bit like looking in the mirror, because she and I were both the only two American female teenagers doing what we were doing at the level we were doing it,” she explained. “And that’s gotten stronger with time. … You can love us both now. There’s no Bop magazine telling you you need to pick.”