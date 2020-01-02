Singer Tiffany Admits She Was Never a Fan of This ’80s Fashion Trend: ‘It’s a Selfish Thing’

Image zoom Tiffany at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin's Marquis New Year's Eve celebration

Pop star Tiffany rose to fame in the ‘80s thanks to hits “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been.” Now, the 48-year-old singer/songwriter is ready to “pay her dues” with a new sound, but she isn’t forgetting her shopping mall roots.

“I miss the mall a little bit,” Tiffany, who set off on a grassroots tour of malls across America in the ‘80s, told PEOPLE at the Fourth Annual Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on Tuesday.

“I know I’m ‘The Mall Girl,’ but I miss people gathering there and having a destination to meet up with their friends. It was a place to learn about fashion and experiment — and a place to meet the boys! Now we just buy everything online and we are so busy, but there was something cool about the mall.”

After her successful Mixtape Tour last summer alongside fellow ‘80s pop star Debbie Gibson, New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty By Nature, Tiffany is ready to debut a new sound with an album scheduled to be released this spring.

“It’s going to have a rock-retro thing,” Tiffany said. “It’s current rock, but it has that ‘80s vibe. It’s a little bit Go-Go’s and maybe some Blondie in there, and then of course you’ve got me in the middle of that, so that definitely makes it ‘80s! It’s very current, but I wanted something that would be fun that I would enjoy performing.

“I want to do a lot of festivals and stuff like that, places that you wouldn’t really expect me to be. I’m excited to pay my dues. You have to prove yourself and what you can do and I’m excited to have that chance.”

RELATED: From Singer to Boutique Owner: ’80s Pop Star Tiffany Dishes on Her Life Now

Image zoom Tiffany performs at Matthew Gavin's Marquis New Year's Eve Tyler Gustin

From fashion to music, the ‘80s are back in a big way, and Tiffany couldn’t be more for it.

“I think it’s been great. It’s nice to see people discovering the ‘80s,” she said. “I have nieces who are 9 and they are jumping around to all the ‘80s music — it’s fun music. We need to incorporate fun music again. The current music is great, I respect all artists, but there was something about ‘80s music, and I can’t really put my finger on it other than it was good music — and it was fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Debbie Gibson Praises Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen and More for ‘Paying Homage’ to 80s Music

Before taking the stage at the Marquis New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday — the theme of the night was nostalgia to close out the decade as she sang her most memorable hits — Tiffany got a little nostalgic herself for her teen years at the mall.

Image zoom Tiffany Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG/Getty

“I miss Orange Julius! I just found one recently when I was on tour and I was like, ‘Oh yes, I’ll take the biggest one,’ “ she said.

As for what she doesn’t miss about the ‘80s, Tiffany admits: “I don’t miss leg warmers at all. Or neon — I wasn’t a big fan of neon because I’m a redhead and I look terrible, so it’s a selfish thing. Sorry!”