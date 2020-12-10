Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down Hosting 2021 Grammys Pre-Show Over Financial Stipulations

"It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it," Tiffany Haddish said

Tiffany Haddish is sharing the reason why she decided to turn down the opportunity to host the 63rd Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress and stand-up comedian, 40, said that she declined the offer after the Recording Academy told her that she would have to pay for hair, makeup and wardrobe costs in addition to receiving no compensation to host the three-hour livestreamed event in on January 31, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish, who is nominated for best comedy album for Netflix’s “Black Mitzvah," said that she did not think the hosting gig was worth the cost.

"I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” Haddish said. “And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

She added, “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

Image zoom Tiffany Haddish | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Harvey Mason Jr., interim Recording Academy president and CEO, posted an Instagram video on Thursday and apologized to the Girls Trip actress.

"It's just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year's premiere ceremony," Mason Jr., 52, began in the video. "Unfortunately, and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Miss. Haddish that we we wouldn't even cover her costs while she hosted this event for us."

"To me, that was wrong," he said. "I'm frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgement, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I'm part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it's not right."

Mason Jr. said that Haddish "was gracious enough" to allow him to speak to her about the matter. "I apologized to her personally and I apologized to her from the Academy. I expressed to her my regret and displeasure of how this went down and how it was handled.

"Again, I want to say Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it," he added.

According to Variety, around 70 awards are handed out during the Grammys pre-telecast. British singer-songwriter Imogen Heap hosted last year's pre-show, which was streamed on Grammys.com and CBS.com.