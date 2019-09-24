DJ Tiësto Marries Model Annika Backes in Utah: See Their Stunning Desert Wedding

DJ Tiësto is a married man!

The Dutch artist, né Tijs Michiel Verwest, wed model Annika Backes in a romantic desert ceremony on Sept. 21 in Utah.

Tiësto, 50, shared a slideshow of photos from his special day, which show himself and Backes, 21, kissing in the middle of a field adorned with pink and white roses.

“Love of my life 21-09-2019,” Tiësto captioned the post.

The pair said “I do,” in front of just 80 guests, according to Vogue, at the five-star luxury resort Amangiri.

“A city that we both love a lot is Las Vegas, so we started looking at venues there, but we soon decided we wanted it to take place somewhere remote,” Backes told Vogue. “We explored the option of throwing a party in the desert outside of Las Vegas. But when we got into that more, we knew it was going to be too complicated to pull off. That’s when we thought of Amangiri.”

Tiësto and Backes met at the Catch restaurant in New York City in 2015 and got engaged in 2018 over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We started hanging out for the next two months, and when Coachella came around, we decided the day before to go together,” Backes told Vogue of when they first met.

“We spent the weekend running around the festival and having the best time, just the two of us. When we didn’t get tired of each other for one second, and even flew back to New York City and still didn’t want to leave each other, that was when we both knew,” she explained to Vogue.

Of the wedding day, Tiesto shared with Vogue, “I felt overwhelmed with emotions because we have been in love for so long and thinking about this day forever, and then it was finally here.”

Aside from embarking on a new chapter in his life with Backes, the wedding comes on the heels of Tiësto’s newly released single “God Is A Dancer.”

The song — featuring singer Mabel — is a bouncy track with a music video that shows Mabel dancing her way through a club.