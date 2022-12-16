Ticketmaster Will Sell 170,000 Remaining Tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Over Next Four Weeks

The ticket company will be using the Ticketstoday platform in an effort to cut back on crashes or long wait times

Published on December 16, 2022 03:09 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on August 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

If you wanted to see Taylor Swift on her upcoming tour, there's still hope!

Ticketmaster, which was sued by over two dozen Swift fans as a result of the chaotic ticket rollout and general sale cancellation last month, is hoping to "Shake It Off" and try again with its remaining tickets to Swift's Eras Tour.

As Billboard reported this week, the ticket company still has 170,000 remaining seats to sell for Swift's stadium run next year, and it's hoping to do so in a span of four weeks.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> performs at a concert for adoring fans at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 21, 2015 in Greensboro, North Carolina
Steve Exum/LP5/Getty

Ticketmaster will use Ticketstoday — a ticketing platform made for the Dave Matthews Band's fan club in the early '00s — to sell the tickets, in an effort to avoid a website crash or lengthy wait times, Billboard reports.

The company began to send out emails this week to fans who signed up for Verified Fan pre-sale, giving them a deadline of Dec. 23 to submit purchase requests. Swifties are then required to enter their payment information and select a pricing option in lieu of waiting, before a digital lottery takes place if ticket demand is higher than availability.

"You were selected for this opportunity because you have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets," the email to fans read. "We apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets."

Of course, demand being high is a likely scenario, as Ticketmaster previously shared that 14 million people attempted to buy Swift tickets, when they only intended for 1.5 million during Verified Fan or Capital One presales. Only 2 million successfully snagged seats, and Ticketmaster cancelled general sale.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," read a tweet posted to the official Ticketmaster account on Nov. 17.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Tour Sale Debacle
Amy Sussman/Getty

On Nov. 18, Swift shared a message to her fans via her Instagram Story, explaining how she felt following the ticketing confusion.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," she wrote. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

After senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee announced that a U.S. Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing "to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry," several Swifties filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment this month.

Documents obtained by Deadline call the sale a "disaster," and accuse the company of violating California's Cartwright Act and Unfair Competition Law, fraud, misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement.

Swift's tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona on March 13, before wrapping on Aug. 9 in Inglewood, California.

