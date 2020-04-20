Ticketmaster Preparing Refund Plan for Postponed Concerts and Events

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ticketmaster is finalizing a plan to begin offering refunds for concerts and events that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, following criticism of a policy that would only refund canceled events.

According to a report from Billboard, Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation — the world’s largest live-entertainment company — announced that it is preparing to roll out a ticket-refund program for concert goers with tickets to shows cancelled or rescheduled due to the current health crisis.

The program will gives fans the option of receiving either a full refund or up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash through the Rock When You Are Ready program that they can then use on future events.

For full refunds, ticket holders must apply within 30 days of a show being canceled or new dates being finalized to get their money back. For events that already have new dates, customers’ 30-day refund window will begin on May 1.

The company also announced that ticket holders can also donate their tickets to health care workers through the company’s expanded Hero Nation program.

With concerts and events across the nation affected by COVID-19, Live Nation and Ticketmaster came under criticism for changing the language on Ticketmaster’s website about its refund process, though the company said that its underlying policy had not changed.

“Live Nation will soon be rolling out Rock When You’re Ready, a full program of options for fans with tickets to shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled,” a statement from the company to Variety reads.

“Our venues across North America willbe offering loyal fans a variety of Concert Cash credits to put towards future ticket purchases. For cancelled shows, fans can choose to receive up to 150% of their ticket value as Concert Cash, and for rescheduled shows they will receive Concert Cash once they attend the new date. Those looking for ways to give back can opt to donate their tickets to health care workers through Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.”

The statement adds, “And anyone who needs or wants their money back will have the option to get a full refund within 30 days once a show has been canceled or new dates have been finalized. Exact offers will vary based on show and venue, and will be shared directly with ticket holders when they are available, beginning May 1.”

According to the New York Times, two Democratic members of Congress — Bill Pascrell of New Jersey and Katie Porter of California — attacked Ticketmaster and Live Nation over their policies.

“With Americans weathering the brutal and continuing impacts of this global crisis, your decision to confiscate their money is reprehensible and should be reversed immediately,” the Congressman wrote in a letter to Live Nation and Ticketmaster officials.

“People across the country are having to make adjustments in their lives to keep everyone safe. Ticketmaster can do its part by giving people their money back,” Porter said in a statement to Billboard. “Let’s be clear: they can do this without government action, and they can do it today. Ticketmaster should do the right thing and stop trying to profit off a pandemic.”

