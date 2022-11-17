Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Eras Tour General Ticket Sale After 'Extraordinarily High Demands'

If you haven't purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour yet, your chances might be over.

After more than 2 million tickets were sold for the 2023 tour through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale on Tuesday, the ticketing company announced Thursday that a planned general sale for all other customers has been canceled.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," read a tweet posted to the official Ticketmaster account.

While many fans were able to nab tickets for the Eras Tour on Tuesday, others were left waiting in hours-long Ticketmaster queues that eventually either crashed or sold out. The company later issued a statement via Twitter about "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets to the tour, and the Capital One cardholder presale scheduled for the same day was postponed to Wednesday.

A representative for Swift, 32, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei (Liberty owns part of Live Nation, of which Ticketmaster is a subsidiary), blamed the chaos on "massive demand" for Swift tickets.

Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"The site was supposed to be opened up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans," he said. "We had 14 million people hit the site — including bots, another story, which are not supposed to be there — and despite all the challenges and the breakdowns, we did sell over 2 million tickets that day."

Swift's last concert tour, 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour, sold a total of 2.8 million tickets across 53 global dates and became the highest-grossing U.S. tour of all time. Her upcoming tour features 52 shows in North America alone.

The Eras tour is set to kick off in March in Arizona, and will hit a number of cities across the U.S. before wrapping things up in Los Angeles in August.