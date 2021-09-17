Shawn Holley, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny, tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations."

T.I. and Tiny Harris Will Not Face Sexual Abuse Charges in L.A. Due to Expired Statute of Limitations

T.I. and Tiny Harris will not be charged with sexual abuse in Los Angeles after a woman accused the couple earlier this year of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her back in 2005.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office decided not to move forward with charging the couple as the case falls outside of the 10-year statute of limitations period.

"Without the strength and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration of the Statute of Limitations," the document reads.

Shawn Holley, an attorney for T.I. and Tiny, tells PEOPLE in a statement on Thursday: "Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney's decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA's careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."

In May, PEOPLE confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that authorities had launched an investigation into T.I. and Tiny after a woman made a report alleging to have been drugged and sexually assaulted by the duo during a night out in 2005.

At the time, the Las Vegas Sun reported that Metro Police were also investigating T.I. and Tiny after another woman accused the couple of sexually assaulting her back in 2010. That case was subsequently dropped as the statute of limitations had expired, according to the outlet.

T.I. and Tiny have denied allegations of sexual assault in the past. Earlier this year, when a woman alleged on Instagram that the couple would force women to take drugs and have sex with them and that T.I. once held a gun to her head, a representative for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them."

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade," the statement read. "[The couple is] taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

Later that month, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn — who is representing multiple women claiming to have been sexually assaulted by the couple — said in a release from his office had been contacted numerous "women, survivors and witnesses" with "a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation."

The allegations "span over fifteen years" and are "eerily consistent," according to the release. The individual claims from his clients reportedly include allegations of being "coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs" or being "unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims' ability to consent" to "sexual acts."

Amid the allegations, production for T.I. and Tiny's VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, was suspended.