T.I. and Tiny Harris Threaten to Sue over Allegations They Drugged Women Before Sex

T.I. and Tiny Harris are threatening to sue over claims that they sexually abused women.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a rep for the couple addressed allegations made and shared by a woman named Sabrina Peterson on Instagram that they would force women to take drugs and have sex with them and that T.I., 40, once held a gun to her head.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read. "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade."

"[The couple is] taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action," the rep added.

The statement comes several weeks after Tiny, 45, defended her husband on a The Shade Room post regarding an allegation from Peterson that T.I. "put a gun to my head in front of my children" and described him as a "predator." Harris asked her to "stop harassing" her family, claiming that Peterson asked for T.I. to "train" her sons.

"Please get help," she wrote. "But LEAVE US ALONE."

Most recently, Peterson has been sharing supposed messages from nearly 25 alleged victims claiming that T.I. and Tiny allegedly abused them, with some claiming the couple asked them to do drugs before having sex with the couple.

After the release of the T.I. and Tiny's statement Friday, Peterson reposted a news headline writing, "LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST."

"Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE!" she added. "If you know a CREDIBLE LIE DETECTION SERVICE PLEASE FORWARD ME THEIR INFO I WOULD LIKE TO GO TODAY!"

Peterson could not immediately be reached for comment by PEOPLE.