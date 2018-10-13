T.I. Takes Aim at Trump and Kanye West in New Music Video Featuring Melania Lookalike Stripper

T.I. has made his feelings about President Donald Trump and Kanye West well known, but in case there was any doubt, the Atlanta-based rapper’s latest video made things very clear.

On Friday, T.I. dropped an NSFW clip on his social media accounts that showed him posing as a secret service agent hanging in the Oval Office. After watching the president fly away on his helicopter, T.I. then stands behind POTUS’ desk watching a woman seemingly meant to be First Lady Melania Trump enter the room.

Soon she strips off her green jacket — a mock of FLOTUS’ “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” trench — and stands naked on the desk, stroking T.I.’s tie. They later leave together and are seen wrecking the White House, spray painting over Mr. Trump’s portrait and more.

“Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” T.I. wrote of the minute-long video acting as a promo for his new album, Dime Trap.

Friday’s clip came a day after T.I. posted a long rant against West following the 41-year-old Yeezy owner’s bizarre meeting with the president.

“All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits,” T.I., 38, wrote. “This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!! [F—] Trump & his Lil Cookie Boy.”

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you…” T.I. added of his former collaborator. “Now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

Coming to the decision wasn’t easy for T.I. (né Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.). But West’s meeting with Trump — and the rapper’s controversial statements there about racism — pushed him over the edge.

“This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” T.I. wrote. “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level & I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

“Don’t follow this puppet,” T.I. continued. “Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world, if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr. West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor.”

Since West’s visit with Trump, other celebrities have spoken out about West — including Diddy, 50 Cent, Ava DuVernay, and Jeffrey Wright.