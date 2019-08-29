Tip 'T.I.' Harris to Launch New Podcast That Will Address a Wide Realm of Social Issues

Tip “T.I.” Harris is taking on a new venture.

For over 20 years, Harris has been consistently making his mark in the music industry, writing and producing a wide variety of worldwide hits. Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist is starting a new and exciting journey: launching his first podcast entitled expediTIously, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“I’m becoming more and more known for my opinions,” Harris, 38, exclusively told PEOPLE. “I looked at my interactions on social media and realized that that platform wasn’t robust enough to flush out my ideas. In order to give those ideas a fair chance to breathe, I think my opinion requires a little more time and dialogue.”

In a new deal with PodcastOne, Harris plans to bridge the gap on wide-ranging perspectives and shed light on important social topics. The Atlanta native will engage in authentic and intellectual conversations with celebrities, activists, influencers (including Harris’ wife, Tameka Harris, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, and more) and those who are on both sides of today’s most critical issues.

“Information was meant to be shared for the greater good to push the generation and the culture forward,” said Harris. “What good does it do me to be informed if I am not willing to inform those who are uninformed? We sit down and have stimulating dialogues and conversations with people who have different perspectives, that directly affect the generation and the culture.”

And Harris said he’s looking forward to sharing a new side of himself with his fans and followers.

“I think any time you share your perspective and open your views and opinions with the world, it’s impossible not to learn something,” he said. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with the diversity of my personality, and how dark my sense of humor is!”

“In this new age of social media, I think that there is a certain freedom that comes with being a fan or an observer or someone who just watches the news and offers their opinion,” he added. “Whatever you think, you’re allowed to think it. Your opinion is your opinion no matter how outlandish it may be. When you’re a celebrity or public figure, you bow down with protocols or expectations of the public; they keep us from saying how we really feel. I think that’s the opposite of freedom. I feel like me being able to share my opinions, views and perspective, there’s a freedom that comes with that and I really do appreciate it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Listeners can subscribe to expediTIously now on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. New episodes will drop every Thursday, beginning Sept. 5.