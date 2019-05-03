T.I. on Grieving Late Sister Precious: 'I Try Not to Think About My Pain, but Her Peace'

T.I. continues to mourn the loss of his sister Precious, who died at age 66 in February.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the upcoming episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the rapper solemnly tells viewers of his older sibling’s car accident in Atlanta that resulted in her hospitalization.

“My sister Precious, she suffered a heart attack while she was driving. It cut off the oxygen to her brain. And she was comatose from that point,” T.I. says.

“For a full week she was in ICU until she finally passed,” he recalls.

Precious was driving T.I.’s 2013 Dodge Avenger with her granddaughter Kairi Chapman in the passenger seat on Feb. 12 when she suffered an asthma attack, according to an Atlanta Police Department traffic accident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Her condition became so severe that it caused her to go unconscious and drive the vehicle into a telephone pole, T.I.’s grandniece told police in the report.

RELATED: T.I. Mourns Death of His Sister Precious Harris: A ‘Hilarious Wizard Woman of Wisdom’

Image zoom TI/Instagram

“You know, life is hard enough. Precious was my sister, she was a huge part of the support system that family leans on,” T.I. tells viewers in a tribute. “Every time I was going through tough times, she always reminded me that this too shall pass.”

After her death, the three-time Grammy winner organized a gathering to honor her life with loved ones.

RELATED: T.I. or Tiny? Tameka Harris Reveals Who’s More Likely to Spoil the Kids, Initiate Sexy Time and More!

“We laid Precious to rest. Rather than mourn her death, we celebrated her life. I mean, I think she would’ve been extremely proud of how many people showed love and support for her, and how much appreciation they had for her spirit,” he says.

“I try not to think about my pain, but think about her peace and the time we spent together,” T.I. adds.

Precious is survived by three children: Kayama Chapman, Avis Chapman-Reese and Kareem “Plug” Chapman.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.