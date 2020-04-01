T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Speaks Out About Having a Mental Illness: 'It Hasn't Gotten Easier'

Image zoom YouTube

T.I.‘s daughter Deyjah Harris is speaking out about having a mental illness.

In a video shared on YouTube on Thursday, Harris, 18, opened up about her experience with depression and anxiety, explaining “it hasn’t gotten easier.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Transparently speaking, depression and anxiety is something that I’ve been dealing with since about the age of 11,” Harris explained in the video, which she filmed in hopes of raising awareness on mental health.

“My self-esteem started to become an issue for me in the sixth grade due to bullying. I started to struggle with understanding what it was that I was feeling and I definitely knew that I wasn’t able to express what it was that I was going through,” Harris continued.

Harris went on to share that “without the proper knowledge and support,” she ultimately turned to “self-inflicted coping mechanisms that weren’t too healthy or beneficial to me or my growth.”

Harris explained that she even had suicidal thoughts.

“There have been multiple times where I couldn’t really envision the evolution of myself due to the fact that I just felt really unmotivated and I also repeatedly had thoughts of me not being here anymore,” Harris said.

“The way that I viewed depression and anxiety at 11 is way more different than I experience it now at 18. In other words, it hasn’t gotten easier for me. It seems as though any time my depression might come back … it just kind of comes crashing down on me 10 times harder than it did the last time.”

“Now, all of this is something I still have to deal with and manage, however, please don’t let this give you the idea that you won’t get better. It’s really just about healing you and your inner child to prevent any open wounds from carrying into adulthood.”

Harris went on to say that while she wishes she can get into more detail about her journey, she has opted to keep it private in hopes of protecting herself from people who might mishandle her truth.

Later in the video, Harris shared tips she’s found helpful with anxiety, which include practicing self-care and drowning out other people’s opinions and thoughts.

Harris further explained her decision to speak out on Instagram, saying, “It took forever.”

“The mental health video has finally been uploaded on YouTube. No matter where you are with your recovery, no matter how flawed you might be, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person,” Harris wrote.

RELATED: T.I. Says He’s ‘Incredibly Apologetic’ to Daughter After Comments About Her Virginity

“You can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL struggle. Mental illness doesn’t discriminate. You’ll never be the exception to recovery so just remember to treat yourself warmly. Eventually, every experience will get you exactly where you’re destined to be and it’ll all make sense. We’re going to get through this.”

“I don’t have all of the answers, I’m simply here to give light to wherever there’s darkness and connect with,” Harris continued.

Harris then assured her followers, “You are never alone.”

Image zoom Deyjah Harris and T.I. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

“It’s okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope you all learn to embrace everything that comes with you and your being but most of all, as much as some of you might say I inspire you, I hope your own life inspires you,” she added.

Harris’ candid reveal comes after she’s been keeping a relatively low profile following her dad T.I.’s comments about her virginity.

T.I. spoke out about the incident during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The rapper and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris sat down with Pinkett Smith, and T.I. addressed making “yearly trips to the gynecologist” in order to check on the status of his daughter’s virginity.

RELATED: T.I. and Tiny Discuss the State of Their Marriage After He’s Caught Cheating on Camera

“I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate,” he began, describing the conversation he had as “very joking.”

T.I. went on to clarify that the visits to the gynecologist were made when his daughter was younger, and that neither his daughter nor her mother, singer Ms. Niko, had “any” objection about him being there at the time.