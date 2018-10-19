T.I. and Tiny Discuss the State of Their Marriage After He's Caught Cheating on Camera

The drama between T.I. and Tiny continues — just in time for the new season of VH1’s T.I. & Tiny:The Family Hustle!

An exclusive clip from the reality series shows the couple, who’ve been married since 2010, arguing after video footage was leaked on line that seemingly showed T.I. cheating on his wife.

In the scene, they debate about how to move past the news.

“I know that you’re upset, but not with me. You’re upset with the people who keep calling you and bothering you,” the rapper, 38, begins.

“No, I’m upset with you,” Tiny, (a.k.a. Tameka Cottle) interrupts. “They wouldn’t be calling me if it wasn’t for you.”

Then, in a confessional, the “Whatever You Like” musician explains: “The video ain’t really the issue. The video being posted up on social media is the issue. If someone had sent her that video privately, she and I would’ve had one conversation about it, and it would’ve been over.”

He then bemoans how the couple used to exist in their own “little world,” but now with the internet, “everybody’s opinion makes it into the house. I hate it. I don’t care about how they feel. I care about how you feel. I love you.”

Tiny responds, “I love you, too — from a distance.”

“How far?” T.I. jokes. “About nine inches back?”

“Try six,” she laughs.

The couple rebounded from a near-divorce last year, but by June 2018, they were once again fighting on social media. The spat was seemingly prompted by a fan backstage at a T.I. concert in Indiana sharing a Snapchat video of a man who appears to be T.I. slapping the butt of an unidentified woman. The man then put his arm around her and kissed her neck.

T.I. responded by posting a since-deleted picture of a passage describing why men reportedly dislike marriage.

In the passage, the writer quotes Helen Smith, author of Men on Strike, who says, “Men aren’t wimping out by staying unmarried or being commitment-phobes. They are being smart.” The writer also goes on to say, “Unlike women, men lose all power after they say, ‘I do.’ Their masculinity dies, too.”

T.I. posted this to Instagram with a lengthy caption that included the words, “Note to women: Happiness needs no validation…. The Ego does. Most women out there nowadays just wanna be married to impress they friends, family (his side pieces) and fit into society’s standards. THAT’S NOT LOVE!!!”

Tiny, 43, didn’t respond to her husband’s Instagram but later posted a video clip to her own account that appeared to be a rebuttal. The video featured rapper Snoop Dogg, who has been married for 20 years, discussing how strong women — his wife in particular — help him stay sane and successful — and says it’s the case for other married rappers as well.

Tiny captioned the video, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board.”

Their relationship has been rocky for years, with Tiny filing for divorce (twice) back in December 2016 and again in April 2017, after it was revealed to the court that T.I. had never been given the divorce papers. However, the couple reunited within a few months.