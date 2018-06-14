WATCH: T.I. Brings in Family to Judge New Business Competition Series The Grand Hustle

Win this role, and you can have whatever you like!

Rapper Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris is teaming up with BET Networks to find the next executive for his multimillion-dollar business empire, Grand Hustle, in a new reality competition titled The Grand Hustle, and PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer.

“I’m bringing in my family and friends to help me evaluate the best hustlers,” T.I. says in the clip. “This will not be easy.”

Over the course of the 12, one-hour episode series set in his Atlanta stomping grounds, 16 business-minded men and women will go head-to-head, as they serve up big deals and prove they have what it takes to win over the coveted position at the table complete with a six-figure salary.

“The Grand Hustle Empire is always expanding so therefore we needed to add a very talented, highly skilled executive to our team,” Harris said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter if you got your hustle at Harvard or the hood, The Grande Hustle is about how you handle business and what you can do for the brand so I wanted to create a show that offers an equal playing field.”

The Grand Hustle premieres July 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET Networks.