T.I. 'Ashamed to Be Associated' with Kanye West After Bizarre White House Meeting: 'I'm Done'

T.I.‘s patience with fellow rapper and friend Kanye West has reached a breaking point.

On Thursday, the “Whatever You Like” musician posted a long rant against West, hours after the Yeezy owner’s controversial meeting with President Donald Trump.

“All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits,” T.I. wrote. “This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!! [F—] Trump & his Lil Cookie Boy.”

“At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you…” T.I. added of his former collaborator. “Now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you.”

RELATED: Kanye West Tells Trump He Was Misdiagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Claims He’s Just Sleep-Deprived

T.I. and Kanye West Prince Williams/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

RELATED: Kanye West Explains Calling George W. Bush Racist in 2005: ‘I Was Caught Up in a Victim Mentality’

Coming to the decision wasn’t easy for T.I. The Atlanta-based rapper (né Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) said he had previously been “extremely patient” and “made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye and his antics.”

That all changed on Thursday, though, when West, 41, met with Trump, 72. During their meandering chat, West — who donned his own “Make America Great Again” hat — discussed everything from tax cuts, to prison reform, and mental health.

He also took on the topic of racism, claiming that the Democrats use the concept to control voter and that he was caught in a “welfare mentality” when he said that former President George W. Bush “didn’t care about black people.”

“A liberal would try to control a black person through the concept of racism because we know we’re very proud, emotional people,” West said. “So when I said I like Trump to someone as liberal, they’ll say, oh, but he’s racist. You think racism can control me? Oh, that don’t stop me. That’s an invisible wall.”

Donald Trump and Kanye West Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty

“This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen,” T.I. wrote. “You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level & I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak, & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

“I’m a true believer in ‘It ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it.’ And this s— is regurgitating🤮!” T.I. wrote.

The father of six went on to claim that West had asked him to attend the Trump meeting, but that he “declined (naturally).” Had T.I. been there though, and seen West behaving “spinelessly in my presence,” he said he would have “slapped [the f—]” out of West “for the people.”

Kanye West and T.I. in 2005 Johnny Nunez/WireImage

T.I. ended his Instagram rant by telling hurt followers of West’s that they were justified, and urging those still with the Chicago rapper to go the other way.

“To all the people who follow Ye musically, socially, or even personally…. who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS S— AIN’T COOL!!!” T.I. wrote on Instagram. “THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS.”

“Don’t follow this puppet,” T.I. continued. “Because as long as I’ve lived I’ve learned that it benefits a man nothing at all to gain the world, if to do so he must lose his soul. We just saw Mr. West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor.”

Kanye West Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kanye West Won’t Listen to Pleas to Get Back on Meds Amid ‘Unhinged’ White House Rant: Source

Following his rant, T.I. told TMZ that he would have wanted to talk to Trump about “the blatant disrespect and disregard for my people and all people of color.”

“I guess we could talk about the children who have been ripped away from their parents at the borders and how they’ve been allowed to be adopted by other parents and not given back to their rightful homes,” he said. “Something like that. Things that really matter. You got to start there before you can move on with good faith.”

T.I. also praised West for his desires to employ ex-convicts, saying, “I think wanting to bring jobs back to America is all phenomenal. [But] It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it. I think the manner in which you do things matter a lot more than exactly what you intend to do because the road to hell is paved with good intentions. “

Since West’s visit with Trump, other celebrities have spoken out about West — including Diddy, 50 Cent, Ava DuVernay, and Jeffrey Wright.