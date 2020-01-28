Rapper T.I. Apologizes to Daughters in Wake of Kobe Bryant Tragedy: 'Please Forgive Me'

T.I. is taking a moment to articulate his love for his daughters.

In the wake of the Kobe Bryant tragedy that shook the world over the weekend, the “Live Your Life” rapper, 39, shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to Zonnique and Deyjah on Monday.

“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” T.I., born Clifford Harris, began the caption. “You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know.”

On Sunday, Bryant died at age 41 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including the NBA star’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The devastating loss seemed to put past disagreements in perspective, prompting T.I. to apologize to his girls.

“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind, not my heart,” he wrote, sharing a slideshow of photos with his daughters. “You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.”

He added: “I just Can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together…. You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…&AFTER‼️”

Stepdaughter Zonnique, 23, soon responded to the post, writing “I love you pops.”

T.I. caused controversy last year when he made comments about his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah’s virginity.

On an episode of Red Table Talk in November, he sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith to address the statements he made on the Ladies Like Us podcast, when the artist spoke about making annual gynecologist appointments in order to check the status of his daughter’s virginity.

“From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people took it extremely literal,” he said said on Red Table Talk.

T.I. clarified that the doctor visits were made when his daughter was younger, and that neither his daughter nor her mother, singer Ms. Niko, had “any” objection about him being there at the time.

“She did have a problem with me talking about it however, and I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that,” he said at the time. “She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I’ve always been.”

Following news of Bryant’s death on Sunday, countless stars shared tributes for the basketball legend, mourning those involved in the fatal crash while also emphasizing the importance of holding loved ones even closer.

Sharing his initial reaction to Bryant’s death, T.I. wrote on Instagram that it was “heartbreakingly painful to hear,” also stressing that “life’s too short.”

“My family’s hearts go out to Mrs. Bryant & their beautiful children. Life’s too short man,” he captioned the post. “Love hard on your children & family & live everyday like your last. Try to remind yourself to teat the people you love like you’ll never see them again. You never know… Prayers up for the Bryants.💔”

In a subsequent tribute post on Instagram, T.I. wrote that the loss was hard to process.

“As a father I can’t even imagine…💔,” he said. “… Love conquers all. Through all the bulls— life has to throw at us…Love is the only fool-proof tool we have.”