They’re baaaack! On Feb. 28, the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — announced they’re reuniting their band and dropping a new single, “Sucker.” Since, they’ve released a new album, Happiness Begins, a complementary documentary and start a tour in Miami on Aug. 7. It’s hard to believe those floppy haired Disney dudes have only been in our lives since 2007, but my, how they’ve changed in that time. Here, a look back at the early days of the JoBros.
On a roller coaster, fringe and funny faces in full effect.
At the 2007 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C., channeling … The Beatles?
On TRL (remember that?) in 2007, styled in the appropriate ties, scarves and sneakers.
Coordinated yet individual at an October 2007 press conference for the American Music Awards. They performed their hit “SOS” at the November awards.
Back in 2007, they still performed outside of Verizon stores.
Also in 2007: Joe still flat-ironed his hair.
United they stood at the 2007 Jingle Ball in N.Y.C., unaware that someday Nick would go solo and marry Priyanka Chopra, Joe would front DNCE and be planning a wedding to Sophie Turner and Kevin would have two babies at home in New Jersey with wife Danielle.
The occasion for these dressed-up duds? A July 2007 release party.
If this photo doesn’t say peak JoBros, what does? Never change, guys. Oh wait, you have …