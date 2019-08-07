The Songs! The Brows! The Hair! 10 Glorious Throwback Photos of the Jonas Brothers

The Happiness Begins Tour starts on Aug. 7 in Miami, so we're taking a walk down memory lane
By Kate Hogan
August 07, 2019 01:00 PM

1 of 11

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

They’re baaaack! On Feb. 28, the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — announced they’re reuniting their band and dropping a new single, “Sucker.” Since, they’ve released a new album, Happiness Begins, a complementary documentary and start a tour in Miami on Aug. 7. It’s hard to believe those floppy haired Disney dudes have only been in our lives since 2007, but my, how they’ve changed in that time. Here, a look back at the early days of the JoBros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

On a roller coaster, fringe and funny faces in full effect. 

3 of 11

Greg Allen/REX/Shutterstock

At the 2007 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C., channeling … The Beatles?

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

On TRL (remember that?) in 2007, styled in the appropriate ties, scarves and sneakers. 

Advertisement

5 of 11

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

Coordinated yet individual at an October 2007 press conference for the American Music Awards. They performed their hit “SOS” at the November awards. 

6 of 11

Larry Marano/Getty

Back in 2007, they still performed outside of Verizon stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Brian Ach/Wireimage

Also in 2007: Joe still flat-ironed his hair.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

United they stood at the 2007 Jingle Ball in N.Y.C., unaware that someday Nick would go solo and marry Priyanka Chopra, Joe would front DNCE and be planning a wedding to Sophie Turner and Kevin would have two babies at home in New Jersey with wife Danielle. 

Advertisement

9 of 11

Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

The occasion for these dressed-up duds? A July 2007 release party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Jim Spellman/WireImage

If this photo doesn’t say peak JoBros, what does? Never change, guys. Oh wait, you have … 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.