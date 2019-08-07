They’re baaaack! On Feb. 28, the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — announced they’re reuniting their band and dropping a new single, “Sucker.” Since, they’ve released a new album, Happiness Begins, a complementary documentary and start a tour in Miami on Aug. 7. It’s hard to believe those floppy haired Disney dudes have only been in our lives since 2007, but my, how they’ve changed in that time. Here, a look back at the early days of the JoBros.