Thomas Rhett Stops His Concert to Make a Young Cancer Survivor’s Wish Come True

It’s been a heart-warming week for Thomas Rhett.

The country music star was in Darien Lake, NY, on Friday performing during his North American tour when he suddenly stopped his show to address one special fan, Billboard reported.

In the middle of his performance, Rhett, 29, noticed 11-year-old Madison Muckle at the front of the crowd, holding up a sign that read: “Look What God Gave Her” and a list, “Beat Cancer, Thomas Rhett concert, Selfie with Thomas,” with checkmarks next to the first two items.

“Oh my gosh, hold on two seconds,” Rhett said to the crowd in a video he shared of the moment on Instagram. After having read Muckle’s sign he said, “Get up here, come here,” inviting her onstage and embracing her in a hug, before helping her check-off the last item by taking a selfie as the crowd cheered in the background.

“Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you! May God continue to bless you and your sweet family🙌🏼 hope you had a great time at the show,” Rhett later shared on Instagram, posting a photo of Muckle holding her sign at the concert.

And after the wholesome weekend, the proud dad announced that he and his wife Lauren are expecting their third child together, sharing the news on Instagram Tuesday afternoon with a series of family photos featuring their daughters Ada James, 23 months, and Willa Gray, 3½.

Alongside cute snapshots of the girls kissing their mama’s belly, Lauren also shared a video of their sex reveal, where they set off cannons that emitted pink smoke to let them know baby No. 3 was another girl.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂,” Rhett joked in his caption. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

In the video, Rhett could be seen shaking his head while laughing after the pink smoke left the cannons, realizing he was going to be even more outnumbered.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year 💕🎀😭💗💗💗,” added Lauren in her post. “Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video 😂) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl! Our girls cannot wait to meet their little sister 💕💕”

The couple were childhood friends and married in 2012. In February 2017, they announced they were expecting a baby and had begun the process of adopting a child from Africa. They adopted Willa from Uganda in May 2017.

The soon-to-be father of three expressed his desire for additional children with his wife this past June, where he admitted in an interview with ABC News Radio that despite the less glamorous parts of touring with kids, he is ready to add more to the mix.

“It is very stressful, I feel like, to travel with your kids and still know that you’re waking up at 6 and you’re also playing a show at night. So in that aspect, I’m going, ‘I love my two kids and I’m kind of content,’ ” said Thomas Rhett.

However, “If we stopped having kids now, I know I’d wake up at 45 and go, ‘We should’ve had five more,’ ” the country singer added.

