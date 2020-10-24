Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione tied the knot last month in a romantic ceremony in Sicily, Italy

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and His Wife Dajana Roncione Make Red Carpet Debut After Tying the Knot

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and wife Dajana Roncione have made their official red carpet debut as a married couple!

Yorke, 52, and Roncione, 36, attended the 15th annual Rome Film Festival on Saturday, gracing the red carpet one month after tying the knot in a romantic ceremony in Sicily, Italy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Italian actress wore a red long-sleeved gown with a pleated skirt and statement belt. She paired the ensemble with a pair of light brown heeled boots. Meanwhile, her husband, Yorke, wore a long black jacket with a matching black shirt and pinstripe trousers.

The outing is their first public appearance together after getting last month. A rep for Yorke previously told PEOPLE in a statement that "the wedding took place in Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria and was attended by family and close friends of the couple" on Sept. 19.

The wedding featured no dance floor and masked guests due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vanity Fair Italy reported. Italian outlet la Reppublica reported that 120 guests were in attendance, including Yorke's Radiohead bandmates Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and Philip Selway.

Image zoom Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione Greg Williams Photography

The wedding photographer shared a photo of the two resting in their wedding attire following the big night and another of the bride running joyfully as the singer looks away from the camera.

"In these strange times we hope that our wedding can be a small celebration, with our friends and family, of Sicilian culture and its way of life," Yorke told la Reppublica ahead of the wedding.