Producer Behind Philadelphia Soul Sound Thom Bell Dead at 79: 'He Was a Great Talent'

Thom Bell, a producer who helped create the "Sound of Philadelphia" soul music has died at 79.

Bell's wife Vanessa told the Associated Press last week that he died in his home in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday after a lengthy illness. However, further details on the cause of death remain unknown.

Bell created the "Sound of Philadelphia" in the '70s alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three.

"Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years," Gamble wrote on Instagram. "When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo 'Kenny and Tommy' and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy."

"Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all time!" Huff said in a press statement, according to Rolling Stone. "It was my esteemed honor and pleasure to work with him creatively and as a business partner. Rest in peace."

Bell was born in 1943 in Jamaica, before moving to Philadelphia as a child. He eventually went on to become a session player and arranger for groups like Delfonics, the Spinners and the Stylistics.

Meanwhile, his best known songs include "La-La Means I Love You" by the Delfonics, "Rubberband Man" by the Spinners, "Backstabber" by the O'Jays and "I'll Be Around" and "Betcha By Golly Wow" by the Stylistics. He also produced Elton John's song "Mama Can't Buy You Love."

In 1975, he was the first person to win a Grammy award for producer of the year, non-classical. In 2006, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Then, in 2017, the Recording Academy presented him with a trustees award.

Earlier this year, the Mighty Three announced they would be the center of a documentary in the works called The Sound of Philadelphia.

"After six decades, we are incredibly proud to finally share our life stories with the world and showcase all the hard work that has gone into creating this great music," the trio said in a statement to Rolling Stone and Deadline earlier this year. "Our longtime fans and new fans will get a unique look into the creation of the Sound of Philadelphia with the themes of empowerment and love, to 'people all over the world' as we've always had a 'Message in our Music!!!'"

Bell is survived by wife Vanessa and his six children: sons Troy, Mark, Royal and Christopher, along with daughters Tia and Cybell, per the New York Times.