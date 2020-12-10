Original Third Eye Blind Bassist, Jason Slater, Dies at 49 from Liver Failure: Report

Jason Slater, the original bassist and backup vocalist for the band Third Eye Blind, has died.

The musician's daughter, Alyssa Carlson, shared the sad news to TMZ on Wednesday, sharing that her father had suffered from liver failure and died at a hospital in Maui, Hawaii, that day. He was 49.

Carlson added in her comments to the outlet that she didn't know about Slater's condition until last month, when she got a call that he was in the hospital.

A rep for Third Eye Blind says in a statement shared with PEOPLE that although the band had not spoken with Slater in almost 25 years, "When a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon, it is always a sad time."

Image zoom Stephan Jenkins and Jason Slater recording with Third Eye Blind | Credit: Jason Slater/YouTube

Slater was one of the original members of Third Eye Blind when the rock group formed in 1993, alongside lead singer Stephan Jenkins (the only original member still in the band), guitarist Kevin Cadogan and drummer Adrian Burley. Longtime drummer Brad Hargreaves joined the band in 1995.

Following his departure from Third Eye Blind — with whom he recorded their first demo — Slater became part of the band's Snake River Conspiracy and Brougham. He also went on to produce four albums for progressive rock band Queensrÿche.

Back in 2008, Slater shared a video on YouTube of Third Eye Blind's "first recording session," revealing in the comments that he "didn't know" Cadogan, 50, or bassist Arion Salazar, who joined the band in 1994, at that point.

"This video was shot at least 4 years before we met either of them," he continued of the footage, which also includes Jenkins, 56. "We recorded Caroline and a song called Hold Me Down at this session."

"The misconception of the early years of 3EB is that it was a 'band' in the early years," Slater went on. "The first 3 years it was just Stephen and I writing songs and recording demos."