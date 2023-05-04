Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' Co-Writer Amy Wadge Says She Feels 'Relieved' After He Won Trial (Exclusive)

Get ready for the next "Thinking Out Loud."

Now that Ed Sheeran was found not liable in a lawsuit filed against him for alleged copyright infringement over his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud" on Thursday, the song's co-writer Amy Wadge is ready to move forward with her career — and make more music with the English musician.

"You're told 'Just tell the truth,' and that's what we did, and we've got the conclusion that we could have only hoped for," Wadge tells PEOPLE after the unanimous verdict was reached after about three hours of deliberation by seven jurors in a New York City courtroom. "I'm so, so relieved and very emotional."

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter says she "had a big old hug and a bit of a cry" with Sheeran, 32, following the trial's conclusion. "I think it's gonna take a couple of hours for it to sink in," she adds. "We're gonna go for some dinner tonight."

Wadge first worked with Sheeran early in his music career, and he released an EP of their collaborations titled Songs I Wrote with Amy in April 2010. They've written several songs together since, including "Thinking Out Loud," which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy Awards for song of the year and best pop solo performance in 2016.

In the jury trial that went for more than a week, Sheeran was accused by Structured Asset Sales of lifting direct elements of the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On" for "Thinking Out Loud."

Structured purchased a third of the shares of the song from the family of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with the iconic Gaye, in 2018. His daughter Kathryn Townsend Griffin was one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

At one point during the trial, Sheeran was asked what he would do if the court finds "Thinking Out Loud" to be too similar to "Let's Get It On."

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," Sheeran said.

Wadge says she felt similarly. "Truthfully, I know Ed had said what he said about quitting music. I had said it myself, just how awful it was to feel that we all want to create music that touches the world and that the risk of that [is] if I was to create of pieces of work that maybe did the same as 'Thinking Out Loud,' I could expect this to happen again," she explains.

"Of course, there's never an absolute on these things, but I think it's a pretty strong result," continues Wadge. "You tell the truth, and then these things hopefully get sorted in the right way."

Sheeran also revealed during the trial that he wrote 10 songs last week — and it's possible some of them were crafted alongside Wadge.

"We've made the use of these two weeks," she says. "We're never around each other and not writing songs."

After the verdict was read, the musician hugged his legal team and co-writer Wadge, then approached plaintiff Kathryn Townsend Griffin and the two smiled and talked before exchanging hugs. As he exited the courtroom, Sheeran embraced and kissed wife Cherry Seaborn, who was in attendance.

"I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed," Sheeran told PEOPLE exclusively in the courthouse following the decision. "It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it's sad that it had to come to this."