The Wiggles Singer Greg Page Involved in 'Medical Incident' During Australian Relief Concert

Image zoom The Wiggles (L-R: Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field, Greg Page and Murray Cook) Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

Greg Page, original lead singer and a founding member of the children’s musical group The Wiggles, was involved in a “medical incident” during a relief concert for the devastating bushfires in Australia.

In a tweet on Friday the band said: “At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.”

According to CNN, Page, 48, collapsed near the end of the concert.

The outlet reports that the Australian children’s band was performing a sold-out reunion concert in Sydney to raise money for three groups working to put out the fires in Australia. The reunion concert was a special event as the original Wiggles had not performed together for several years, CNN reports.

Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand. — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 17, 2020

RELATED: The Wiggles’ Greg Page Is Back!

In 2006, Page, the “Yellow Wiggle,” took a five-year break from the group for health reasons.

“I had to do it, for my health,” Page told PEOPLE in 2012, describing a period of time during which he experienced fainting spells — once after greeting a young fan — and loss of sensation that had him in the doctor’s office being tested for everything from SARS to epilepsy. “It was driving me mad, not knowing what was wrong with me.”

Page learned that his condition was called orthostatic intolerance, a cardiovascular condition that was causing all his mysterious symptoms. The disease can be managed with medications and lifestyle changes. “Just knowing that what I had had a name, and it wasn’t terminal, and it could be treated was wonderful,” Page said at the time. “I feel like I’m getting a second chance.”