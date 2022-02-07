The Who Announce New North American Tour: 'We Are Thrilled,' Says Roger Daltrey
The Who are back and ready to rock!
The legendary British rock band are hitting the road for a two-leg North American tour called The Who Hits Back!, they announced on Monday.
The tour will see the return of singer Roger Daltrey, 77, and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend, 76, two years after their Moving On! Tour.
"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," Daltrey said in a statement. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together — the band, the crew and the fans. We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."
The band — who released the album Who in 2019, their first full-length LP since 2006 — will kick things off in Hollywood, Florida on April 22 for 15 dates. Then, they'll pick things back up in Toronto in October for 14 more shows.
Daltrey and Townshend are the two surviving founding members; bassist John Entwistle died in 2002, and drummer Keith Moon in 1978. Their touring band includes guitarist and backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, and backing vocals from Billy Nicholls.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time here, while the American Express Card Member presale begins Monday. The band's fan club presale will start on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.
The Who Hits Back! Tour dates below:
SPRING
April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL
April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL
April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL
April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 3 / Moody Center / Austin, TX
May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX
May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX
May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK
May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN
May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH
May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA
May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA
May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.
May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY
May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY
FALL
Oct. 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON
Oct. 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI
Oct. 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY
Oct. 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH
Oct. 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL
Oct. 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO
Oct. 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO
Oct. 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR
Oct. 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA
Oct. 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA
Oct. 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA
Nov. 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV