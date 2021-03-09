The song also holds the record for most time spent in the Top 5 at 43 weeks

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Becomes First Song to Spend a Full Year in the Billboard Top 10

The Weeknd has smashed another record with his song "Blinding Lights."

On Monday, the song became the first to spend a full year in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.

The accomplishment soars past the last song to hold the record for the longest time in the Top 10, which was Post Malone's "Circles" with 39 weeks. "Blinding Lights" also holds the record for most time spent in the Top 5 at 43 weeks, Variety reported.

Despite the song's mega success, the artist was surprisingly not nominated for any Grammys this year.

"An attack," he said describing the snub.

"We did everything right, I think. I'm not a cocky person. I'm not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated," he added. "The world told me. Like, 'This is it; this is your year.' We were all very confused."

Now, looking back, his three Grammys — in 2017 for Starboy and in 2015 for "Earned It" and Beauty Behind the Madness — "mean nothing to me."

"Look, I personally don't care anymore," he said. "I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It's not like, 'Oh, I want the Grammy!' It's just that this happened, and I'm down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again."

"I suck at giving speeches anyways," he added. "Forget awards shows."

While he may not be up for a golden statuette this year, the singer did reach another career milestone this year as the headlining act for the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

He spent over $7 million to perfect the "cinematic" show, which included building a stage in the stands of Raymond James Stadium.

