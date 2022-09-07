The Weeknd Will Resume World Tour in Toronto Following Vocal Issues: 'Doctor Says My Voice Is Safe'

The Weeknd is taking some time to mend recent vocal issues.

Days after losing his voice onstage and abruptly halting the Los Angeles concert of his After Hours til Dawn Tour at SoFi Stadium mid-performance over the weekend, The Weeknd took to Instagram on Wednesday and informed fans that he's currently resting up and plans to resume the tour in his Toronto hometown on Sept. 22.

"doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," wrote the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, before noting that a new "LA date is being worked out soon."

The caption, posted alongside a photo of The Weeknd performing on tour, continued, "thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much… XO."

He then posted four additional tour photos with another caption, writing, "nowhere i'd rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO."

During the Los Angeles concert on Sept. 3, the Canadian singer lost his voice while in the middle of belting out his single "Can't Feel My Face" when he walked off the stage mid-performance before returning to apologize, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Despite the incident, the artist took on the microphone to address the situation and comfort the crowd himself.

"I don't know what just happened…but I just lost my voice," he explained, per reports and video from the show posted to social media. "This is killing me, I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

RELATED VIDEO: The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back — I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he continued. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize."

"You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you thank you so much," The Weeknd added.

At the time, the "Blinding Lights" singer also shared a statement on Twitter to express his disappointment with the situation.

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

In addition to a comeback from his vocal issues, The Weeknd's upcoming Sept. 22 concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre will act as a make-up show for the After Hours til Dawn's planned opening night on July 8, which was postponed due to a nationwide outage of Rogers Wireless, the largest wireless carrier in Canada.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," he said in a statement on his Instagram Story on July 9. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best."

At the time, Live Nation said via a statement on Twitter that the "Blinding Lights" singer was "onsite and ready to play" but had to postpone the concert because of the outage "as the venue's operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back."

The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour has previously been postponed twice due to the pandemic.