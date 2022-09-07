The Weeknd Will Resume World Tour in Toronto Following Vocal Issues: 'Doctor Says My Voice Is Safe'

In a note posted to the "Save Your Tears" performer's Instagram, he wrote, "thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way"

By
Published on September 7, 2022 01:30 PM
The Weeknd
The Weeknd. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

The Weeknd is taking some time to mend recent vocal issues.

Days after losing his voice onstage and abruptly halting the Los Angeles concert of his After Hours til Dawn Tour at SoFi Stadium mid-performance over the weekend, The Weeknd took to Instagram on Wednesday and informed fans that he's currently resting up and plans to resume the tour in his Toronto hometown on Sept. 22.

"doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for," wrote the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, before noting that a new "LA date is being worked out soon."

The caption, posted alongside a photo of The Weeknd performing on tour, continued, "thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much… XO."

He then posted four additional tour photos with another caption, writing, "nowhere i'd rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO."

During the Los Angeles concert on Sept. 3, the Canadian singer lost his voice while in the middle of belting out his single "Can't Feel My Face" when he walked off the stage mid-performance before returning to apologize, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Despite the incident, the artist took on the microphone to address the situation and comfort the crowd himself.

"I don't know what just happened…but I just lost my voice," he explained, per reports and video from the show posted to social media. "This is killing me, I don't want to stop the show but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

RELATED VIDEO: The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good — you'll get your money back — I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he continued. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize."

"You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you thank you so much," The Weeknd added.

At the time, the "Blinding Lights" singer also shared a statement on Twitter to express his disappointment with the situation.

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

In addition to a comeback from his vocal issues, The Weeknd's upcoming Sept. 22 concert at Toronto's Rogers Centre will act as a make-up show for the After Hours til Dawn's planned opening night on July 8, which was postponed due to a nationwide outage of Rogers Wireless, the largest wireless carrier in Canada.

"I'm crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it's out of my hands because of the Rogers outage," he said in a statement on his Instagram Story on July 9. "Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best."

At the time, Live Nation said via a statement on Twitter that the "Blinding Lights" singer was "onsite and ready to play" but had to postpone the concert because of the outage "as the venue's operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back."

The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn tour has previously been postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Giles Harrison/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (13361795g) The Weeknd performs onstage at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca The Weeknd in concert, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Sep 2022
The Weeknd Cuts Los Angeles Concert Short After Losing His Voice Onstage: 'I'm Sorry'
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Forced to Postpone Concert in His Hometown of Toronto Due to Rogers Wireless Outage
Blake Louis Prince's son and the weeknd
The Weeknd Flies 6-Year-Old Fan Out to Philadelphia Show After Toronto Postponement: 'So Grateful'
Amy Grant
Amy Grant Thanks Fans for Support, Says Bike Accident Recovery Has 'Many Unexpected Hidden Gifts'
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season with Los Angeles Rams Halftime Show Performance
Luke Combs performs the half-time show of the NFL game
Luke Combs Refunds Concert Tickets Due to Vocal Issues, but Still Performs for Fans Anyway
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Drake; The Weeknd
Drake Recalls His First Time Listening to The Weeknd, Praises Him for Headlining Toronto Stadium
Mick Jagger, Chris Martin of Coldplay
Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show
weeknd
The Weeknd Announces 'After Hours Nightmare' Attraction at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights
Shawn Mendes Parties with The Weeknd in Miami After Cancelling His World Tour to Focus on Mental Health
Shawn Mendes Celebrates 24th Birthday with The Weeknd in Miami After Canceling World Tour
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber to Resume Justice World Tour After Postponement Due to Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Tom Jones performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 27, 2021 in London, England.
Tom Jones Denies 'Pure Rumor' That He Collapsed Onstage, Postpones Show Due to 'Viral Laryngitis'
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
justin bieber
Justin Bieber Postpones Two Upcoming N.Y.C. Shows Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis