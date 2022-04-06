PEOPLE confirmed that West backed out of his performance on Monday, less than two weeks before the festival is set to take place

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Replace Kanye West at Coachella: 'The Party and the After Party'

"Save Your Tears," Coachella-goers! The music festival just announced who will replace Kanye West at the two-weekend event.

Only one day after the rapper backed out of his performance, the music festival revealed Tuesday that his replacement on April 17 and 24 will be The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

The music festival announced the news on social media by sharing a brand-new festival lineup poster with the new headliners included. Previously announced headliners include Harry Styles on Friday and Billie Eilish on Saturday.

"The Party & The After Party," they captioned the post.

The "Starboy" singer, 32 — who headlined the music festival in 2018 — shared the news to his own social media as well.

Electronic music group Swedish House Mafia, which consists of members Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, also posted the news on social media, writing, "See you in the desert @theweeknd." They were previously closing the main stage on Friday night.

The Weeknd (real name is Abel Tesfaye) and the group previously worked together on "Moth to a Flame," which is featured on his latest album Dawn FM. The group also remixed his song "Sacrifice."

"I'm so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year," Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, said in a statement to Variety. "Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I'm so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage."

The announcement comes after West, 44, backed out of his scheduled performance on Monday, less than two weeks before it was set to take place.

Representatives for West and Goldenvoice did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Over the weekend, West won two Grammy Awards, for best rap song ("Jail") and best melodic rap performance ("Hurricane"). The star, who was also nominated for album of the year, did not attend the show in Las Vegas.

West's rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE that despite his multiple nominations, he was banned from performing at the award show due to his "concerning online behavior."

The "Praise God" rapper has experienced a tumultuous past few months in which he's publicly aired his grievances with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, including harassing messages on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in February, the rapper threatened to pull his performance from the music festival when he demanded Eilish, 20, apologize to Travis Scott. West claimed she shaded him when she stopped her show to help a fan who was having trouble breathing and said onstage: "I wait for people to be okay before I keep going," only a few months after the Astroworld Festival tragedy where 10 concertgoers died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM," West originally wrote.