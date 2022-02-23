The Canadian crooner was spotted with the deejay from the twin duo Simi Haze

The Weeknd Shares Kiss with Simi Khadra During His 32nd Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas

The Weeknd was seen locking lips with deejay Simi Khadra while celebrating the singer's 32nd birthday in Las Vegas on the weekend.

The pair were seen sharing a kiss while in the deejay booth in a fan video, obtained by TMZ, during his birthday celebration at Delilah around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simi, 29, along with her sister Haze Khadra, who form the music duo Simi Haze, attended the party alongside Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff and Delilah Belle Hamlin PEOPLE can confirm.

the weeknd Credit: Virisa Young

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning artist, 32, and the deejay were seen together in photos shared by the Daily Mail as they met for dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

However, prior to the dinner, the two had initially been linked romantically after being spotted leaving the singer's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood in January.

Simi was previously believed to be a friend to the Weeknd's former girlfriend Bella Hadid, with whom he dated on and off for several years from 2015 to 2019. The Khadra has been photographed with the model on a number of occasions previously.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aside from the kiss at the party, the Weeknd also enjoyed gambling with his friends before the Swedish House Mafia performed.

At the party, the "Blinding Lights" singer sported a one-of-a-kind varsity jacket inspired by his recently released fifth studio album Dawn FM and designed by the event sponsor, Roots.

On Monday, Drake posted a series of snapshots from the Weeknd's birthday festivity featuring the two singers sharing a hug and chatting at the event. The rapper captioned the post as a tribute to his longtime friend, "We've done everything like it's nothing…isn't that something."

RELATED: Is The Weeknd's 'Heartless' New Song Hinting at His Recent Split from Bella Hadid?

Drake also made a sweet speech at the party in honor of his friendship with the Weeknd.

"We're celebrating one of the greatest artists of all f–– time. My brother from day one, and I'm grateful not only to be here with my brothers but that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world," the rapper said. "Straight, big six Toronto. At the end of the day we are here for one man and I want everyone to enjoy their life on behalf of my brother Abel."

Last year, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesyafe, was photographed leaving a restaurant with Angelina Jolie after the two shared dinner for the second time.